Priyanka Chopra's family signs ₹6.5-crore deal to sell Pune bungalow

Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra have signed an agreement to sell their bungalow in Pune’s Koregaon Park to Suroj Buildcon for ₹6.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras.

The agreement was registered on October 21, 2026. The property is located in Liberty Co-operative Housing Society on North Main Road, in Ghorpadi village.

The bungalow stands on a 3,754 sq ft plot. It has a built-up area of 2,180 sq ft on the ground floor, a 950 sq ft basement and a 2,232 sq ft garden. The property also includes 400 sq ft of parking space.

The deal attracted stamp duty of ₹45.5 lakh, while registration charges stood at ₹30,000.

The bungalow has a ground-floor built-up area of 2,180 sq ft, a basement of 950 sq ft and a garden area of 2,232 sq ft. It also includes a parking area measuring 400 sq ft.

The bungalow was leased out in 2024

The latest transaction follows an earlier rental deal involving what appears to be the same bungalow.

In March 2024, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra signed a Leave and Licence Agreement to lease a bungalow in Koregaon Park to co-living and co-working company The Urban Nomads Community Pvt Ltd. The monthly rent was ₹2.06 lakh, and the company paid a security deposit of ₹6 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra also have a reported history of property investment in Koregaon Park.

According to Square Yards' review of Maharashtra registration records, the family purchased a 4,800 sq ft property in the locality in August 2017 for ₹5.6 crore.

The property was subsequently leased in February 2025 for a monthly rent of ₹2.25 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹13.5 lakh and a five-year lease period. The agreement provided for an annual rent escalation of 5%, taking the monthly rent to ₹2.73 lakh in the fifth year. The expected rental income over the five-year period was estimated at around ₹1.49 crore.

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai property transactions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also undertaken several real estate transactions in Mumbai over the years.

In March 2021, she sold two residential apartments in Raj Classic, Versova, for a combined ₹7 crore. One apartment measuring 888 sq ft was sold for ₹3 crore, while another measuring 1,219 sq ft was sold for ₹4 crore, according to registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

In June 2021, she leased a 2,040 sq ft office property in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara, for a monthly rent of ₹2.11 lakh. She later sold the commercial property in April 2023 for ₹7 crore to a dentist couple who had earlier rented it.

In October 2023, Chopra sold two penthouses in Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, for a combined ₹6 crore. The smaller unit, measuring 860 sq ft, was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the larger 1,432 sq ft unit fetched ₹3.75 crore. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, executed the transactions on her behalf.

More recently, in March 2025, Chopra sold four apartments in Oberoi Sky Gardens in Andheri West for a combined ₹16.17 crore. The four units included a larger combined apartment spread across the 18th and 19th floors. The transactions were registered on March 3, 2025, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.