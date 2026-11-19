A Hindu woman's children from her second marriage can inherit property that she acquired through her first husband's family if her limited ownership was converted into absolute ownership under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. The Supreme Court has clarified this while deciding a dispute involving agricultural land in Delhi, ruling in favour of the woman's two sons from her second marriage over members of her first husband's family.

In its October 9, 2026 judgement in Sultan Singh (Dead) Through LRs v. Financial Commissioner, Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors., the court held that the woman's rights in the land had become absolute under Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act. Consequently, the property could pass to her legal heirs under the applicable succession provisions of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954.

The ruling highlights why the nature of a woman's ownership at the time of her death matters more than the property's original family ownership or the circumstances in which she acquired it.

How did the property dispute arise?

The case concerned Khajano, who initially inherited agricultural land measuring around 45 bighas after her first husband, Mauji Ram, and their son, Ram Chander, died.

She subsequently remarried Balkishan, a member of the same extended family, and had two sons, Chand Ram and Chander Bhan. The dispute arose when the descendants of her first husband’s family claimed that the land should return to their branch of the family, while her two sons from the second marriage asserted their inheritance rights.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Chand Ram and Chander Bhan.

Why did the Supreme Court rule in favour of the second marriage's children?

The central issue was whether Khajano had held the land as a limited owner or had become its absolute owner before her death.

Under Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act, property possessed by a Hindu woman, including property inherited before the law came into force, becomes her absolute property, provided she already had a legally recognised interest in it.

Khajano had acquired rights over the land before the Hindu Succession Act came into force in 1956. She was also recognised as a Bhumidhar under the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954. When the Hindu Succession Act subsequently came into force, her limited interest was enlarged into full ownership.

Tusi Kumar, partner at law firm Singhania & Co, said the Supreme Court recognised that her limited rights had become absolute under Section 14(1). Her sons from the second marriage were therefore entitled to inherit the property, and the first husband's family could not deny their rights merely because of the property's ancestral origins.

The court also clarified that the applicable personal law must be determined at the time of the woman's death, rather than frozen at the time the Delhi Land Reforms Act came into force.

What does this mean for property inheritance?

The judgment has implications for families dealing with inherited agricultural land and disputes involving remarriage.

P. Sai Eshwar, associate at Accord Juris, said the court’s interpretation of the word 'dies' in Section 51(2)(a) of the Delhi Land Reforms Act was significant. It established that a woman's property rights must be assessed when she dies, taking subsequent changes in personal law into account.

B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said the ruling reinforces that the ancestral origin of property does not automatically determine its inheritance. The nature of ownership and the applicable statutory provisions must also be examined.

Nuha Rahman, associate at SKV Law Offices, said the Hindu Succession Act transformed a Hindu widow's limited interest into absolute ownership, weakening the first husband's family's claim to the property. She added that the outcome would still depend on the nature of the woman's title and the law applicable to the property.

Priyanka Desai, cofounder and partner at The Fort Circle, said the provision covers property acquired before the Act through inheritance, partition, gift, maintenance, stridhan, purchase or a woman's own earnings. Once ownership becomes absolute, it passes to her legal heirs under the applicable succession rules.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment establishes that once a woman's limited interest becomes full ownership, she is treated as an independent owner rather than a temporary custodian of her first husband's family's property.

Remarriage does not automatically determine who inherits a woman's property. Her ownership rights, the source of the property and the succession law applicable at the time of her death are crucial.