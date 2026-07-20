Property inherited by man may not always give children birthright: HC

Property received by a person from his father does not automatically become ancestral property, giving his children birthright, the Karnataka High Court clarified in a ruling. This could have far-reaching implications for inheritance and partition disputes.

The court reaffirmed that under Mitakshara Hindu law, the legal character of a property depends on how it was originally acquired rather than merely on the fact that it has passed through generations.

In other words, if a property retains the character of self-acquired property, children cannot claim a share in it by birth simply because it came from a parent or grandparent.

The ruling arose from a dispute in which a daughter sought a share by birth in properties that had come to her father from her grandfather through a family arrangement.

The high court found that the properties were originally the grandfather's self-acquired assets and continued to remain the father's separate property after the family arrangement. As a result, the daughter could not claim partition on the basis of birthright.

Why the judgment matters

The decision reiterates a long-settled but often misunderstood principle of Hindu succession law. Many families assume that any property inherited from parents or grandparents automatically becomes ancestral property. The high court clarified that this is not the legal position.

Under the Mitakshara school of Hindu law, which applies across most of India except West Bengal and Assam, rights by birth arise only in coparcenary or ancestral property. Self-acquired property remains under the exclusive ownership of the individual, who is free to sell, gift or leave it through a Will.

The source of the property is crucial

Legal experts say the judgment places focus on the source of the father's title rather than the family relationship.

B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP, said the high court has once again reiterated that children acquire rights by birth only in coparcenary property and not in a father's self-acquired property.

He added that a ‘Mitakshara’ father has complete powers over his self-acquired assets and that property received by a son through a gift or testamentary bequest from his father does not become ancestral merely because it originated within the family. Where such property is transferred exclusively for the son's benefit, it continues to remain his separate property and his descendants do not acquire rights in it by birth.

Anmol Gandhi, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the judgment dispels the common misconception that every inherited family property automatically becomes ancestral. He noted that property received through a gift, Will, family arrangement or partition is generally treated as the recipient's self-acquired property unless it is consciously blended into the joint family estate. According to him, the ruling will have an important bearing on succession planning, inheritance disputes and partition suits.

Why evidence is critical in property disputes

The ruling also underlines that merely tracing a property to a grandparent is not enough to establish a birthright.

Anadi Mishra, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said claims are often made on the assumption that property inherited from parents or grandparents automatically acquires the character of ancestral property. The high court has clarified that the rights of the next generation depend on the legal character of the property rather than simply the manner in which it came into the hands of the present owner. He said the judgment is likely to guide courts in future inheritance and partition disputes where the nature of the property is the central issue.

Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, said the ruling also reinforces that the burden of proving a property's ancestral character rests on the person making the claim. In the present case, he noted, the daughter's own witness admitted during cross-examination that the property belonged exclusively to her father, weakening her case. He added that partition deeds, family settlements and gift deeds should clearly specify whether a property is being transferred absolutely or intended to remain part of the joint family estate.

Kunal Maliramani, associate at Accord Juris LLP, said the judgment provides greater clarity by emphasising that the nature, source and chain of title of a property are crucial in determining whether a birthright exists. Families should carefully examine how a property was acquired before asserting coparcenary rights, he added.

Children can still inherit self-acquired property

The judgment does not mean children can never inherit their father's self-acquired property. Instead, it clarifies that they do not obtain an automatic share by birth.

If the owner dies without leaving a Will, the property generally devolves upon legal heirs in accordance with the Hindu Succession Act. If a valid Will has been executed, the property will pass according to the wishes of the owner.

Vivek Joshi, senior associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the ruling is an important reminder that succession disputes often hinge on whether a property is ancestral or self-acquired.

He advised families to maintain clear records showing how a property was acquired and to prepare unambiguous Wills, family settlements and other ownership documents to minimise future disputes and prolonged litigation.

What families should keep in mind

The Karnataka High Court's ruling reinforces that not every property received from a parent or grandparent automatically becomes ancestral property. The decisive factor is the property's legal character and the manner in which it was originally acquired.

For families, the judgment highlights the importance of preserving ownership records, documenting family settlements carefully and preparing clear estate planning documents.

As inheritance disputes continue to rise, proper documentation and an understanding of the distinction between ancestral and self-acquired property could help avoid years of costly litigation.