Property, REIT or index fund: How to pick the right real estate investment

Direct ownership

Greater control: Direct commercial real estate offers full control over property selection, leasing, tenant management and timing of exit. “Investors have the flexibility to choose specific locations, tenants and property types that align with their investment objectives,” says Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She adds that direct ownership offers a tangible asset that can generate rental income and long-term capital appreciation.

“Direct real estate ownership is not exposed to equity market volatility,” says Bhavya Bagrecha, fund manager, The Wealth Company Asset Management.

Direct investment allows investors to generate higher returns through active asset management, redevelopment or repositioning. “Direct ownership offers a tangible asset that generates rental income and capital appreciation and allows experienced investors greater control,” says Sharad Mittal, founder and CEO, Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors.

Drawbacks and risks: Direct commercial real estate ownership has a high entry barrier due to the large amount of capital required. It also comes with vacancy risk and high transaction costs.

“Selecting the right property and managing maintenance, tenants, and legal compliance requires expertise and ongoing effort,” says Shweta Rajani, associate director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Mittal adds that commercial real estate requires a high amount of capital, offers low liquidity, and carries concentration risk. Vacancy, lease rollover and execution risks also affect returns.

Real estate investment trusts

Why consider them: REITs offer low-cost access to institutional-grade commercial real estate (office, retail and other commercial assets), liquidity through stock exchanges, and diversification across properties, locations and tenants. “REITs can provide regular rental income and professional management without the hassles of direct ownership,” says Gupta.

The investment requirement is low. “REITs mandatorily distribute 90 per cent of their available distributable cash flow to investors. They can offer a pre-tax yield of 5–8 per cent and the benefit of capital appreciation,” says Bagrecha.

Key risks: Investing in REITs also involves several challenges. “Despite being listed, REITs may have limited liquidity due to low market participation and free float,” says Rajani.

Returns depend on both operating performance and market valuations. “Investors also have limited influence over asset acquisition, leasing or capital allocation decisions, which remain with the REIT manager,” says Mittal.

REIT and realty index funds

Why go for them: A passive fund that tracks the Nifty REITs and Realty Index offers diversified exposure to several listed REITs and developers via a single investment. Investors can make a lump-sum investment or use a systematic investment plan (SIP). They can invest via the lump sum or systematic investment plan route. “A REIT and realty index fund enables investors to access the entire REIT ecosystem with a minimum investment of just ~100,” says Gupta.

Portfolio rebalancing at the fund level does not create a tax incidence. The fund also provides automatic reinvestment and compounding.

The downsides: Listed real estate companies are sensitive to interest rates, property demand and economic conditions. “These sectoral funds are cyclical. The underlying REITs may face liquidity constraints,” says Rajani.

According to Mittal, investors are also exposed to equity market fluctuations and tracking error (the fund may not accurately replicate the underlying index’s performance). “Although the fund provides broader diversification across the real estate sector, it may not offer the same consistency of cash distributions that investors typically associate with mature REITs,” says Mittal. Rajani adds that this new category has a limited track record across market cycles.

REIT and Realty Index Fund: Does it suit you?

• Invest if you have a horizon of five years or more

• Invest if you can tolerate equity market and real estate sector volatility

• Avoid if you seek guaranteed or stable returns

• Avoid if you seek high capital appreciation in the short term

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist