Property transfer after a co-owner's death: What personal law says

A co-owner automatically does not necessarily become the sole owner of a property when another co-owner dies, legal experts say. The deceased’s share passes to legal heirs or beneficiaries, and the outcome depends on ownership structure, a Will, and personal law.

Joint ownership vs co-ownership

In joint ownership, the principle of survivorship applies: The surviving owner may automatically inherit the deceased’s share.

In co-ownership (tenancy in legal terminology), the deceased’s share devolves either through a Will or under succession laws.

“A co-owner shall continue to retain their share in the property, and the share of the deceased co-owner shall devolve on the basis their Will or through intestate succession,” said Anjali Jhawar, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co., Advocates.

In practical terms, most residential properties in India are held as co-ownership, not joint tenancy, making succession rules crucial.

Personal laws decide who inherits

The distribution of a deceased co-owner’s share varies across personal laws:

Hindus: Governed by the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Class I heirs, spouse, children, and mother, inherit first.

Muslims: Governed by Sharia principles, with fixed shares for heirs. Testamentary freedom is limited, typically to one-third of the estate.

Christians: Governed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925, where the spouse and children share the estate.

“While the title deed defines the ‘what’, personal laws define the ‘who’,” said Chirag Gupta, associate partner, Alpha Partners.

Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, said that while the legal event, transfer of shares, remains constant, “the identity and fractions of beneficiaries differ by personal law”.

Can the surviving co-owner be left out?

Yes. A surviving co-owner can be entirely excluded.

If the property is held as tenancy in common and a valid Will names other beneficiaries, or intestate succession prioritises other heirs, then the surviving co-owner may receive nothing beyond their original share.

“Mere long residence creates no ownership right,” said Ankit Rajgarhia, designate partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.

If multiple heirs inherit the deceased’s share, they step into the shoes of the deceased as co-owners. This often complicates decision-making.

On the ground, this means:

Sale, redevelopment, or mortgage requires the consent of all co-owners

Disputes over usage or partition are common

The surviving co-owner may face pressure for the division of the property

Title update: Process and delays

After a co-owner’s death, updating property records is not automatic. The surviving co-owner must initiate mutation with local authorities.

Typical documents required:

Death certificate

Original sale deed or title document

Legal heir or succession certificate

Probate (if there is a Will, in certain jurisdictions)

Identity proofs of heirs

Mutation timelines vary:

15–90 days in straightforward cases

Significantly longer if probate or disputes arise

“Until records are updated, the property can become difficult to sell, mortgage, or transfer,” says Rajgarhia.

Gupta noted that in the interim, the property can effectively become “legally frozen” and lenders and buyers are reluctant to proceed.

Home loans: Liability does not vanish

If the property has an outstanding home loan, death does not extinguish liability.

Co-borrowers are typically jointly and severally liable

The bank can recover the entire loan from the surviving borrower

“Courts generally view co-borrowers as collectively responsible,” says Razvi.

Home loan insurance can mitigate this risk, but coverage varies:

Comprehensive cover: Pays the entire outstanding loan

Partial cover: Covers only the deceased’s share

“It is a common pitfall to assume full coverage exists,” says Gupta, warning that many policies only cover a proportion of the loan.

Planning ahead: Beyond a Will

A Will is necessary but often insufficient.

Co-owners should consider:

Clearly specifying ownership shares in the sale deed

Maintaining records of individual financial contributions

Drafting a co-ownership agreement with usage and exit clauses

Considering structured arrangements such as family settlements or trusts

“As per Section 45 of the Transfer of Property Act, unless specified, ownership is presumed equal,” Jhawar points out, underscoring the need for clarity at the time of purchase.

Common mistakes include:

Assuming survivorship applies in all cases

Relying only on nomination instead of a Will

Not documenting contributions

Delaying mutation or probate

NRIs purchasing property without India-specific succession planning

For families with complex holdings, a private family trust can offer continuity and reduce post-death disputes, though it requires careful structuring.