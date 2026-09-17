Protect your portfolio, household budget from rising inflation and rates

Impact on household budgets Rising inflation can squeeze household budgets through higher spending on food, fuel, transport, healthcare, and education. “Households can feel the squeeze from both ends: Higher day-to-day expenses and higher borrowing costs,” says Pooja Paralikar, product head, Abakkus Mutual Fund.

“Inflation affects the cost of living; interest rates affect the cost of money. When both rise, households face pressure on both sides of the balance sheet,” says Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money. Grocery, eating-out, personal-care, fuel, and transport costs can all rise.

Borrowers with floating-rate loans may face higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or longer tenures. “Households with floating-rate home, car or personal loans could see their EMIs rise if interest rates move higher, leaving less money available for savings and discretionary spending,” says Bharath Rathore, executive director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

How to cope with rising inflation Start by reviewing the monthly budget and separating needs from wants. “Maintain an emergency fund covering at least six to eight months of expenses to meet unexpected costs without dipping into long-term investments. Minimise discretionary spending and use surplus cash to reduce high-cost loans,” says Rathore.

Do not let your savings remain idle. “Inflation erodes purchasing power, so households should consider investments that can potentially outpace inflation over the long term. Consistent changes in spending, saving, and investing can help families manage rising costs and protect their financial well-being,” says Paralikar.

Maintain a clear budget and review spending regularly. Prepaying loans, where possible, can reduce the overall interest burden. “Inflation is beyond our control, but the way we manage our finances can make a significant difference,” says Paralikar. Continue regular investments with a long-term approach, as equities may help generate inflation-beating returns.

Avoid unnecessary purchases prompted by fears of further price increases, excessive debt and large discretionary expenses. “It is important to focus on what is actually needed rather than buying in anticipation of higher prices,” says Paralikar. Also avoid knee-jerk investment decisions based on short-term market moves.

Equities may face valuation pressure Rising rates can weigh on equities through lower valuations, higher borrowing costs for companies, and shifts in investor allocation. “As bond yields rise, the discount rate used to value future earnings also increases, potentially reducing price-to-earnings multiples. Companies with high debt may face higher interest costs, which can put pressure on profits and margins,” says Anand K Rathi, co-founder, MIRA Money.

“Future corporate cash flows are discounted at a higher rate. This tends to put pressure on valuation multiples, particularly for companies whose expected profits lie far in the future,” says Kuppa.

Consumers may also cut spending as loan costs rise. “Rising bond yields can also make fixed-income investments more attractive than equities,” says Kuppa.

Investment opportunities Higher rates can nevertheless create opportunities. “Higher yields on debt investments can be more appealing to people who are on a limited income,” says Rathi.

Equity-market corrections may allow investors to accumulate sound businesses at reasonable valuations. “The focus, however, should remain on the underlying strength of the business rather than simply buying stocks because they have fallen,” says Rathi.

Banks and other financial firms may benefit as lending rates reprice, though higher deposit costs and weaker credit demand can restrict gains.

Reassess asset allocation instead of reacting to short-term volatility. “Temporary corrections caused by rate-increase concerns can offer opportunities to invest through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or staggered investments at more reasonable valuations,” says Rathore.

Rate-sensitive sectors may be hit Borrowing-dependent businesses usually feel the impact first. “Real estate and automobiles may face an immediate impact, as higher EMI costs can make consumers postpone or reconsider large purchases,” says Paralikar.

Highly leveraged, capital-intensive, and loan-dependent sectors face greater pressure. “Higher interest rates can make it harder to finance projects and reduce demand in real estate, housing and infrastructure,” says Rathore. Companies whose valuations rely on long-term growth, including some information technology (IT) and early-stage businesses, may also come under pressure as discount rates rise.

“Higher borrowing costs can affect how much consumers can afford and their willingness to buy cars and other durable goods,” says Rathore. The impact on a company depends on its debt, cash flows and ability to pass on higher costs.

Keep equity investments disciplined Equity investors should focus on quality. “Investors should prefer companies with strong balance sheets, low debt and the ability to pass on higher costs,” says Rathi.

Diversify across equities, bonds, and gold according to financial goals and risk tolerance. Continue SIPs and do not react to short-term volatility. “During market corrections, investors should not panic-sell or buy highly indebted companies simply because their prices have fallen,” says Rathi.

“Investors should maintain an ideal market-cap allocation of 50–55 per cent in largecaps, 20–25 per cent in midcaps and the rest in smallcaps,” says Rathore. Investors may also step up SIPs to keep pace with inflation and navigate market cycles.

Match debt funds to rate cycle Short-duration and floating-rate funds are better positioned when interest rates rise because they are less sensitive to rate increases and can benefit from higher coupons. “Once rate hikes near their end and inflation cools off, longer-term bond funds start looking attractive again,” says Umesh Sharma, chief investment officer (CIO), debt, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

Investors can gradually move towards longer-duration options as the rate cycle peaks. Debt funds range from liquid to short-duration funds, with maturities from three months to three years, to medium- and long-duration funds, with maturities of more than five years. “We prefer debt funds with high credit quality (100 per cent triple-A) and short duration (one to three years),” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager, research, FundsIndia.

“While very short-duration funds are usually preferred, the two-to-four-year high-quality corporate bond segment has become attractive,” says Piyush Baranwal, director and senior fund manager, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.

Longer-term yields face upward pressure globally and in India because of inflation concerns, a weak rupee and an unfavourable demand-supply balance in government securities. “Funds with higher duration risk are likely to be more adversely impacted,” says Baranwal.

“Long-duration debt funds are usually hit hardest, since rising yields reduce their market value,” says Sharma.

Investors should exercise caution vis-à-vis medium- to long-duration funds, long-duration funds and gilt funds during a rate-increase cycle. Credit-risk funds also warrant caution because higher borrowing costs can strain lower-rated companies and increase default risk.

“Investors who stay patient and avoid reacting to every rate move can lock into better yields and benefit from price appreciation when rates ease,” says Sharma.

Match the fund to your risk appetite, goal and investment horizon.

For most retail investors, disciplined asset allocation contributes more to long-term wealth creation than attempts to time the rate cycle. Without a long-term approach, even contrarian ideas can become behavioural mistakes.

Review home-loan costs Home loan borrowers need to become cautious in a rising rate environment. “For new home loans, the advice of not overextending oneself and keeping leverage within comfortable levels remains true across rate cycles,” says Baranwal. Existing borrowers should periodically check whether their loan rate remains competitive. If it is high, they can negotiate with the lender or consider refinancing after accounting for processing and transfer costs.

(The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist)

Seven key mistakes investors should avoid

• Don’t panic-sell during market corrections

• Don’t chase stocks simply because prices have fallen

• Avoid highly indebted companies

• Avoid excessive equity exposure

• Avoid long-duration funds during rising rates