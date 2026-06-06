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Provident fund investment: What to know about EPF, VPF and passbooks

EPF is the standard contribution deducted from one's salary. VPF is optional - you choose to contribute more.

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund

Provident fund investment EPF vs VPF: When you switch jobs, your PF account stays the same.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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Most salaried people save for retirement but many don’t think much about it because they are banking on their provident fund (PF) kitty. Every month, a part of your salary goes into PF. Your employer also adds to it. Over time, this builds into a large amount that you can use later in life. You don’t have to actively manage it, but understanding how it actually works can help you avoid mistakes, especially when you switch jobs or want to save more.
 

EPF, VPF, interest, passbooks, and balances explained

Let’s break this down in the simplest way.

What is EPF?

 
  • A retirement savings account
  • Funded by both you and your employer
Every month:
  • Around 12 per cent of your basic salary is deducted
  • Your employer also contributes
Part of your employer’s contribution goes into a pension component, and the rest comes into your PF balance.

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Example
 
If your basic salary is ₹30,000:
  • Your contribution to PF: ₹3,600
  • Employer contribution: Roughly ₹1,100
  • Total going into PF: Around ₹4,700 every month
This amount keeps growing with interest.
 

What is VPF?

Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is optional.
  • You can contribute more than the standard 12 per cent
  • The extra amount earns the same interest as EPF
 
Example:
  • Instead of Rs 3,600, you choose ₹6,000
  • The extra Rs 2,400 goes into PF
This is useful if you want a safe, long-term savings option.
 

How interest works

  • The government decides the interest rate (usually around 8 per cent+)
  • Interest is added yearly
  • Your money grows over time through compounding
 

What is the PF passbook?

The passbook is like a bank statement. It shows:
  • Monthly contributions
  • Employer share
  • Interest added
  • Total balance
You can check it online anytime using your Universal Account Number (UAN).
 

What changes when you switch jobs, transfer the account, or add voluntary contributions

This is where confusion happens.
 
When you switch jobs
 
Your PF account stays the same. You should:
  • Give your UAN to your new employer
  • Transfer your old PF balance to the new account
 
Why transfer matters
 
If you don’t transfer:
  • You may have multiple PF accounts
  • Tracking becomes cumbersome
  • Old accounts may stop earning interest after some time
 
How to transfer (simple idea)
  • Log in to the PF portal
  • Request a transfer from your old employer to the new one
  • Nowadays, it is mostly online 
 
When to consider VPF
 
VPF can make sense if:
  • You want to save more without extra effort
  • You prefer stable, low-risk returns
  • You are not comfortable with market-based investments
 

Withdrawal, paperwork, mistakes

PF is meant for long-term use but withdrawals are allowed in certain situations.
 
When you can withdraw
  • Retirement
  • After being unemployed for a period
  • Specific needs like:
  • Medical expenses
  • Home purchase
  • Education or marriage
 
What you need before withdrawal
  • Active UAN
  • Aadhaar linked
  • Bank account verified
  • Correct personal details
 

Common mistakes

  • Name mismatch between Aadhaar and bank account
  • Not completing KYC
  • Forgetting to transfer PF after a job change
  • Having multiple inactive accounts
 

Investment tip

Many people withdraw PF every time they change jobs. This reduces long-term savings. If possible, it is better to:
  • Transfer and continue the account.
 

What to do

Errors to avoid
  • Withdrawing PF too early
  • Ignoring passbook updates
  • Not checking if employer deposits are happening
  • Not updating nominee details
  • Leaving old accounts inactive
 
Checklist
  • Check your PF passbook occasionally
  • Ensure KYC details are correct
  • Transfer PF when switching jobs
  • Consider VPF if you can save more
  • Add or update your nominee
 

FAQs

How does EPF differ from VPF, and when should VPF be considered?

EPF is the standard contribution deducted from one’s salary. VPF is optional – you choose to contribute more. It is useful if you want to increase savings in a safe, long-term option without managing separate investments.
 

What should employees do with PF when they switch jobs?

They should transfer the balance to the new employer’s account instead of withdrawing it. This keeps the savings growing and avoids complications later.
 

How can passbook entries, transfers, or balances be checked correctly?

You can log in to the PF portal or app using your UAN. The passbook shows all contributions and interest. Check it once in a while to ensure everything is updated.
 

When can money be withdrawn, and what paperwork is required?

Withdrawals are allowed for specific reasons or after retirement/unemployment. Most claims are now online, but your Aadhaar, bank details, and KYC must be correctly linked.
 

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Topics : Provident Fund Employee Provident Fund VPF

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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