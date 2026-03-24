Railways revises distance allowance for employees: Check new payout rates

The Railways Ministry has increased the allowance it pays employees, such as loco pilots and guards, for the distance they travel on duty.

The revised Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage for “running staff” is effective from January 1, 2024. It will give financial relief to certain employees ahead of the expected implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The update comes after the dearness allowance (DA) for railway employees reached 50 per cent, a key trigger for recalculating travel-related allowances. The distance allowance was increased after lobbying by the All India Railwaymen’s Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen.

What has changed

The revised rates apply to both Loco Running Staff and Traffic Running Staff. While the allowances per kilometre and per 160 km journey have increased, all other eligibility conditions for these allowances remain unchanged.

Loco running staff – Key revised rates

Loco pilot (Mail): Rs 606 per 100 km; Rs 969 per 160 km

Loco pilot (Passenger)/Sr. motorman: Rs 600 per 100 km; Rs 960 per 160 km

Loco pilot (Goods): Rs 594 per 100 km; Rs 951 per 160 km

Loco pilot (Shunting) Gr. I: Rs 461 per 100 km; Rs 737 per 160 km

Second fireman: Rs 362 per 100 km; Rs 579 per 160 km

Traffic running staff – Key revised rates

Mail express guard: Rs 549 per 100 km; Rs 878 per 160 km

Sr. passenger guard: Rs 543 per 100 km; Rs 869 per 160 km

Goods guard: Rs 537 per 100 km; Rs 859 per 160 km

Asstt. guard/brakesman: Rs 305 per 100 km; Rs 488 per 160 km

These figures reflect increases across most categories, with shunting staff receiving separate, lower rates applicable to their shorter-distance operations.

Why it matters

The allowance raise addresses long-standing concerns of running staff who spend significant hours on the tracks, often travelling long distances daily. With rising costs and fuel expenses, the increased allowance ensures employees receive adequate compensation for travel undertaken in service of the Indian Railways.