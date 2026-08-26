Rakesh Roshan's JVPD property fetches ₹5 lakh monthly rent in 3-year deal

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan have leased out a residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale JVPD Scheme for a starting monthly rent of ₹5 lakh, according to property registration data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The agreement for the second-floor flat in Hiralaya Building on N S Road, JVPD Scheme, Mumbai, was registered on August 24, 2026. The licence commenced on August 15, 2026, according to the transaction details.

The three-year agreement carries a 5% annual rent escalation, with a security deposit of ₹21.75 lakh. The area of the apartment was not specified in the registration details.

At the starting rent of ₹5 lakh a month, the property generates an annual rental income of ₹60 lakh. With the 5% annual escalation, the monthly rent would rise to ₹5.25 lakh in the second year and approximately ₹5.51 lakh in the third year, taking the total scheduled rent over the three-year term to about ₹1.89 crore.

The security deposit is equivalent to about 4.35 months of the starting rent.

Another Roshan property earns ₹14.5 lakh a month

This is not the first recent leasing transaction involving Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan.

In December 2025, the couple leased a 6,389.47-sq-ft commercial property at De Mall on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, to Fabindia for a starting rent of ₹14.5 lakh a month, according to CRE Matrix data. The five-year agreement included a security deposit of ₹87 lakh and five parking spaces.

The Fabindia deal had a structured escalation, with rent rising from ₹14.5 lakh in the first year to ₹15 lakh in the second, ₹16 lakh in the third and ₹18.4 lakh in the fourth and fifth years.

The transaction followed a significant expansion of the Roshans' commercial property portfolio. In November 2025, Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan bought five commercial units in Andheri East for ₹19.68 crore, with the transactions registered in the same month, Business Standard reported based on property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The five properties were located in Vaidya West World One Aeropolis, with the individual transactions ranging from around ₹2.83 crore to ₹5.28 crore.

Roshan family's commercial property push

The latest residential lease also comes as the wider Roshan family continues to build its presence in Mumbai's commercial real estate market.

In December 2025, companies linked to Hrithik Roshan and his family acquired 10 commercial office units in Mumbai for around ₹27 crore, following the purchase of five units by Rakesh and Pramila Roshan and two units by their daughter Sunaina Roshan.

More recently, in August 2026,Hrithik Roshan leased nearly 6,000 sq ft of office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park in Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs for ₹17 lakh a month. The five-year agreement carries rent of ₹17 lakh for the first three years and ₹19.55 lakh for the final two years, with a ₹68 lakh security deposit.

Hrithik had also leased a 2,727-sq-ft office at Lotus Corporate Park, Goregaon, to Vayam Technologies for ₹5.62 lakh a month under a five-year agreement, according to the same Business Standard report.