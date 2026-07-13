Ranbir Kapoor buys over 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi for Rs 16.4 cr

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired more than 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for a combined consideration of Rs 16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction comprises four adjoining agricultural land parcels in Village Pimpri, Taluka Mulshi, District Pune, purchased from Sriram Luthra, Naveen Sriram Luthra and Mala Umesh Mehta. All four sale deeds were registered on April 30, 2026.

Together, the parcels measure 104,000 square metres (approximately 25.7 acres).

The largest acquisition is a 43,800 sq m parcel in Survey No. 381 Hissa No. 2, purchased for Rs 7.08 crore. Kapoor also acquired a 29,900 sq m parcel for Rs 4.62 crore, a 21,400 sq m parcel for Rs 3.32 crore, and an 8,900 sq m parcel for Rs 1.40 crore.

The combined consideration across the four transactions totals Rs 16.42 crore, with the actor paying approximately Rs 82.13 lakh in stamp duty, according to the registration documents.

Mulshi, located on Pune's western outskirts, has emerged as a preferred destination for luxury farmhouses, second homes and long-term land investments. Improved connectivity to both Mumbai and Pune, coupled with the region's scenic landscape, has driven demand from high-net-worth individuals and investors looking for large land holdings.

The Mulshi purchase adds to a string of real estate investments by the actor over the past few months.

In May 2026, Kapoor acquired a 2,134 sq ft land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development in Ayodhya, for around Rs 3.31 crore. The project, developed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, is located along the Sarayu river and includes a luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

Kapoor has also monetised his existing residential assets. In May 2026, he leased out his 2,460 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's upscale Vaastu Building at Pali Hill, Bandra West, for Rs 11 lakh per month under a five-year leave-and-licence agreement. The apartment was purchased by the actor in 2016 for Rs 35 crore and was designed by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, have shifted to the newly redeveloped Krishna Raj bungalow, the Kapoor family's ancestral residence in Bandra, after an extensive multi-year reconstruction project.