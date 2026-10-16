Ranbir Kapoor rents out Pune's Trump Towers apartment for ₹4.63 lakh/month

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased his apartment at Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar for a monthly rent of ₹4.63 lakh, according to property registration documents accesed by CRE Matrix.

The three-year agreement, registered on October 6, 2026, is expected to generate total rental income of ₹1.75 crore over the tenure.

The agreement covers a flat on the 10th floor of Tower A at Trump Towers in Yerwada, Pune. The apartment spans approximately 6,094 sq ft and comes with three covered parking spaces. Ruchi Goel is the licensee under the agreement, while Kapoor is represented by his power of attorney holder, Shanti Shivdas Malik. The leave-and-licence agreement runs from September 20, 2026, to September 19, 2029. The monthly rent is set at ₹4.63 lakh in the first year, rising to ₹4.86 lakh in the second year and ₹5.11 lakh in the third year, reflecting an annual escalation of 5%.

Goel has paid a security deposit of ₹27.78 lakh.

Same Pune apartment was leased out in 2023

This is not the first time Kapoor has rented out the Pune property. In September 2023, he leased the same 6,094-sq-ft apartment in Trump Towers to Duroshox, a Pune-based manufacturer of automotive components, for a monthly rent of ₹4 lakh. That three-year agreement included an escalation to ₹4.2 lakh in the second year and ₹4.41 lakh in the third year, according to reports based on registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Kapoor and his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, had bought apartments at Trump Towers in Pune in 2015 for around ₹13 crore each.

Mumbai apartment leased for ₹11 lakh a month

In another reported rental transaction, Kapoor leased his former apartment in the Vaastu building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹11 lakh a month for five years. The agreement was registered on May 19, 2026, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The 2,460-sq-ft apartment was reportedly purchased by Kapoor in 2016 for ₹35 crore. In July 2026, Kapoor bought four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village in Pune district’s Mulshi taluka for a reported ₹16.42 crore. The parcels cover approximately 25.7 acres, according to CRE Matrix.