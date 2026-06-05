RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means for your home loan repayment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its “neutral” policy stance, signalling a wait-and-watch approach amid global economic uncertainties. For home loan borrowers, the decision means monthly EMIs on floating-rate loans will remain unchanged for now.

The move comes after a series of rate cuts since early 2025 that lowered borrowing costs and boosted housing demand. While borrowers hoping for another rate reduction may be disappointed, the pause provides certainty at a time when geopolitical tensions and inflation risks remain elevated.

No change in EMIs for floating-rate borrowers

A repo rate pause means banks are unlikely to alter interest rates on repo-linked home loans immediately. Borrowers who have already benefited from the RBI’s easing cycle will continue to enjoy lower repayment burdens.

“Holding the repo rate at 5.25 per cent means no immediate change to EMIs on floating-rate home loans. Borrowers have already received the full benefit of 125 basis points of cuts since early 2025,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO), BankBazaar.

According to Shetty, the cumulative impact of those rate cuts has been substantial. A borrower with a Rs 50 lakh home loan for 20 years is saving roughly Rs 3,050 per month, while someone with a Rs 75 lakh loan is saving around Rs 5,800 every month compared to pre-cut levels.

However, he cautioned that not all borrowers may be receiving the full benefit. Those still servicing loans linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) should consider switching to repo-linked products, which generally transmit RBI rate changes faster. Borrowers paying interest rates significantly above prevailing market levels may also explore refinancing options.

“In a stable rate environment, the smartest move is to prepay where possible and reduce your outstanding principal rather than wait for the next rate cut,” Shetty said.

Why the RBI chose to pause

The central bank’s decision reflects concerns that current inflationary pressures are largely being driven by external factors rather than excessive domestic demand.

Sarbvir Singh, joint group CEO of PB Fintech, said the RBI appears to recognise that global supply-side disruptions, particularly volatile energy prices, are the main source of inflation risks.

“The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25 per cent reflects a clear recognition that today's inflation pressures are being driven primarily by global supply-side shocks rather than overheating domestic demand,” Singh said.

He added that raising rates at this stage could have hurt credit demand and consumer spending without materially reducing inflation. By maintaining policy stability, the RBI has provided households and businesses with greater certainty while preserving flexibility to respond if global conditions worsen.

For borrowers, this means loan affordability remains protected. Stable rates are particularly important for salaried individuals, self-employed professionals and small business owners who are highly sensitive to changes in monthly repayment obligations.

Housing market gets a breather

The RBI’s decision is also expected to support the residential real estate sector, which has been grappling with rising construction costs and global economic uncertainties.

Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group, said the policy pause acts as an important anchor for the housing market at a time when developers are facing higher costs due to geopolitical disruptions and elevated oil prices.

“The MPC’s policy consistency is a stabilising buffer," Puri said. "The central bank has shielded home loan structures, enabling the sector to absorb inventory gains and keep the growth story going through 2026.”

According to ANAROCK Research, housing sales across major cities declined 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to about 102,000 units in the first quarter of 2026. However, demand remained healthy on an annual basis, with sales volumes rising 9 per cent year-on-year.

At the same time, developers launched more than 126,000 new units during the quarter, resulting in a rise in unsold inventory to over 600,000 units. Stable borrowing costs could help sustain buyer interest and support inventory absorption in the coming quarters.

What borrowers should do now

With the RBI signalling no immediate shift in policy direction, home loan customers may want to focus on optimising existing loans rather than waiting for fresh rate cuts.

Key steps borrowers can consider include:

Checking whether previous repo rate cuts have been fully passed on by their lender.

Switching from MCLR-linked loans to repo-linked loans if beneficial.

Exploring refinancing opportunities if current rates are significantly higher than market rates.

Using surplus funds to make partial prepayments and reduce overall interest costs.

Outlook

The RBI’s decision suggests that the rate-cut cycle may have reached a pause rather than an end. Future policy action will largely depend on inflation trends, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments.

For now, home loan borrowers can take comfort from the fact that EMIs are unlikely to rise and the savings delivered by last year's rate cuts remain firmly in place. In an uncertain global environment, that stability may be as valuable as another rate reduction.