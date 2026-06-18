RBI's gift to NRIs: Banks free to offer higher deposit rates till September

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) may soon see significantly higher returns on their deposits in India after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) temporarily removed interest-rate restrictions on select NRE and FCNR(B) deposits.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave banks greater freedom to offer higher interest rates on select deposits held by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), in a move that could help attract more overseas funds into the Indian banking system.

Under amendment directions issued on June 17, 2026, the central bank has temporarily removed interest rate restrictions on fresh Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits with maturities of three years and above, as well as Foreign Currency Non-Resident [FCNR(B)] deposits with tenors of three to five years. The relaxation will remain in force until September 30, 2026.

For overseas Indians looking to park surplus funds in India, the relaxation could create one of the most attractive deposit opportunities seen in recent years.

What exactly has RBI changed?

The RBI has relaxed two important restrictions.

1. NRE deposits

Earlier, banks could not offer interest rates on NRE deposits that were higher than the rates offered on comparable domestic rupee fixed deposits.

That restriction has now been temporarily withdrawn for:

Fresh NRE deposits of three years and above.

NRE deposits renewed upon maturity.

This means banks can now offer rates above domestic fixed-deposit rates if they choose to do so.

However, transfers from NRO accounts to NRE accounts will not qualify for this exemption.

2. FCNR(B) deposits

The RBI has also temporarily removed the interest rate ceiling on fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years.

Earlier, banks were required to stay within RBI-prescribed limits linked to overnight benchmark rates and swap rates.

Until September 30, 2026, banks can offer rates above those ceilings if they want to attract foreign currency deposits.

The relaxation also applies to FCNR(B) deposits renewed upon maturity.

What are NRE and FCNR(B) deposits?

NRE Deposits

NRE accounts allow NRIs to maintain savings and fixed deposits in Indian rupees.

Key features include:

Principal and interest are fully repatriable.

Interest income is tax-free in India.

Deposits are maintained in rupees.

Returns can be affected by currency movements.

FCNR(B) Deposits

FCNR(B) deposits allow NRIs to keep money in foreign currencies such as:

US Dollar

Pound Sterling

Euro

Japanese Yen

Australian Dollar

Canadian Dollar

Key features include:

No currency conversion risk.

Principal and interest are repatriable.

Deposits are held in foreign currency.

Protection against rupee depreciation.

Why has RBI taken this step?

The primary objective is to attract more overseas deposits into India.

Historically, the RBI has used similar measures during periods when:

Global financial conditions become volatile.

India seeks to boost foreign currency inflows.

Banks require additional overseas funding.

The rupee comes under pressure.

By allowing banks to offer more attractive rates, the RBI is making Indian deposits more competitive compared to savings products available in overseas markets.

What does this mean for NRIs?

For NRIs, the change could translate into higher returns.

Banks are now free to compete aggressively for overseas deposits and may launch special deposit schemes offering rates above current levels..

Risks:

Longer lock-in periods.

Rates vary significantly across currencies and banks.

Why is the deadline important?

The RBI has clearly stated that the relaxation is temporary and will remain effective only until September 30, 2026.

This creates a limited window during which banks can mobilise fresh deposits under the relaxed framework.

As a result, many banks are expected to review their NRI deposit offerings and may announce special schemes in the coming weeks.

This is not the first time the RBI has used NRI deposits as a tool to attract foreign capital.

During previous episodes of global uncertainty and currency volatility, the central bank has relaxed rules on NRI deposits to encourage inflows from overseas Indians.

The latest move suggests policymakers are once again looking to strengthen foreign currency inflows while giving banks greater flexibility to compete for NRI savings.

For NRIs, the RBI's decision could mean better returns on both rupee-denominated NRE deposits and foreign-currency FCNR(B) deposits over the next few months. The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be long-term depositors willing to lock in funds for three years or more. However, investors should compare rates across banks and consider currency risks before making a decision.