Refunds resume for Sahara coop societies investors: How to file a claim

Investors in four defunct cooperative societies of the Sahara Group can use a government portal to resubmit claims for refunds of up to Rs 10 lakh, the Ministry of Cooperation has said.

Claims will be processed in 45 working days, it said on X, helping depositors whose applications were rejected due to deficiencies or payment failures. The Ministry said the new system is “simplified and transparent” and enables investors to track claims easily.

Who can apply

The resubmission window is open for depositors with claims aggregating up to Rs 10 lakh across notified Sahara cooperative societies. Both new applicants and those correcting earlier submissions can use the portal.

However, certain compliance requirements must be met:

PAN is mandatory for claims above Rs 50,000

Aadhaar-linked mobile number is required for one-time password (OTP) verification

Aadhaar-linked bank account is necessary to receive refunds

Without these, claims cannot be processed.

How the resubmission works

The process is largely digital and verification-driven:

Enter the 14-digit Claim Request Number (CRN)

Validate via captcha and Aadhaar-linked OTP

Update or correct previously flagged details

Submit the revised claim for processing

Once they have been resubmitted, claims are expected to be processed within 45 working days.

Supreme Court oversight

The refund mechanism operates under a framework monitored by the Supreme Court. It follows a procedure approved by Justice (Retd.) R. Subhash Reddy, with oversight from amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal. This legal backing is intended to ensure that only genuine claims are settled in a structured manner.

Why this matters for investors

The reopening of resubmissions provides a second chance to correct errors and recover funds.

While the timeline offers some predictability, investors should ensure documentation accuracy to avoid further delays. Given the verification-heavy process, even minor mismatches in Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details could stall refunds.