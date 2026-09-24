Reliance Industries buys duplex at Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹75.1 cr

Reliance Industries Limited has bought a duplex apartment on the 49th floor of Tower B at Three Sixty West in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹75.11 crore, according to property documents accessed by Liases Foras.

The agreement, registered on September 11, 2026, involves Reliance Industries as the buyer and Skylark Buildcon Private Limited and Moon Rays Realty Private Limited, partners of Oasis Realty, as the sellers.

The property is a duplex spread across the 49th floor and an additional level between the 49th and 50th floors, at Three Sixty West, located at Dr Annie Besant Road and Sadanand Hasu Tandel Marg, Worli, Mumbai.

9,781 sq ft RERA carpet area

The agreement describes the apartment as having a RERA carpet area of 908.73 sq metres, or about 9,781 sq ft.

It also provides for an additional area of 14.30 sq metres, or about 154 sq ft, on the first level. The property comes with five car parking spaces — one on Level 5 and four on Level 7. These details are set out in the Third Schedule of the agreement.

The apartment is part of Tower B of the Three Sixty West project, which includes residential premises and common areas, amenities and facilities shared with the project. The agreement identifies the project as comprising Tower A and Tower B, with the residential components and associated common areas.

₹75.11 crore sale price

Based on the RERA carpet area of 9,781 sq ft, the transaction works out to roughly ₹76,800 per sq ft of carpet area.

Three Sixty West: project details Three Sixty West is a mixed-use development on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli, developed through Oasis Realty, a joint venture involving Oberoi Realty and the Sahana Group. The project has two towers and combines luxury residences with The Ritz-Carlton hotel and hotel-linked services. The project has 4-BHK and 5-BHK residences, along with duplexes and penthouses. The agreement also records stamp duty of ₹4,50,69,000, or about ₹4.51 crore, according to the registration records.

Some of the biggest past deals

1. Damani family and associates — 28 apartments for ₹1,238 crore

One of the biggest transactions occured in February 2023, when Radhakishan Damani's immediate family and close associates bought 28 apartments for a combined ₹1,238 crore. The transactions were registered on February 3, 2023.Around the same time, Oberoi Realty disclosed that it was acquiring 63 apartments from Oasis Realty for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 crore, including the consideration, stamp duty and tax liability.

2. BK Goenka — ₹230.55 crore penthouse

Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka bought a penthouse in Tower B for ₹230.55 crore in February 2023.

The penthouse had about 29,885 sq ft of carpet area, a further 4,815 sq ft terrace and 14 parking spaces. The transaction was registered on February 8, 2023, with stamp duty of ₹13.83 crore.

3. Oberoi Realty affiliate — ₹230.55 crore

Oberoi Realty itself also acquired a penthouse in the project through its affiliate RS Developers for ₹230.55 crore. The property was around 30,000 sq ft and located on the 63rd habitable floor of Tower B.

4. Sumir Chadha — ₹96.12 crore

WestBridge Capital co-founder and MD Sumir Chadha bought an apartment in August 2023 for ₹96.12 crore.

The apartment was on the 60th floor, had a built-up area of 7,459 sq ft and carpet area of 6,779 sq ft, and came with five parking spaces. The transaction worked out to about ₹1.42 lakh per sq ft on carpet area.

5. Vratika Gupta — ₹116.42 crore

In January 2024, Vratika Gupta, founder of Maison Sia, bought a 12,138-sq-ft apartment on the 49th floor for ₹116.42 crore.

The apartment came with eight parking spaces and the buyer paid about ₹5.82 crore in stamp duty.

6. Karan Bhagat — ₹170 crore for two apartments

In May 2024, Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 ONE, bought two sea-view apartments on the 45th and 46th floors for a combined ₹170 crore.

The two apartments covered about 12,900 sq ft and came with eight parking spaces. The transactions worked out to roughly ₹1.31 lakh per sq ft.

7. Kiran Gems promoter family — about ₹97 crore

Mavjibhai Patel, MD and promoter-group member of Kiran Gems, bought a sea-facing apartment for about ₹97 crore in April 2024.

The apartment had a reported RERA carpet area of 14,911 sq ft and came with nine parking spaces plus an additional balcony area.

8. Ashley and Bianca Nagpal — ₹115 crore

In August 2024, Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco, and his wife Bianca bought a 7,139-sq-ft apartment on the 60th floor for ₹115 crore.

The transaction included five parking spaces and worked out to around ₹1.60 lakh per sq ft.

9. RR Kabel promoter Shreegopal Kabra and family — ₹198 crore

In October 2024, Shreegopal Kabra, promoter of RR Kabel, and his family bought two apartments on the 62nd floor for ₹198 crore.

The two apartments together measured about 13,809 sq ft.

10. Urjita Master — more than ₹105 crore

In November 2024, Urjita Jagdish Master, an investor and director of Deep Financial Consultants, bought an apartment on the 59th floor for more than ₹105 crore.

The residence measured more than 7,139 sq ft and came with five-car parking.

11. Zydus Family Trust — ₹200 crore

In March 2025, the Zydus Family Trust, associated with the promoters of Zydus Lifesciences, bought an apartment on the 61st floor for ₹200 crore.

The apartment measured 17,384 sq ft and came with eight parking spaces. The transaction was registered on March 27, 2025, and stamp duty of about ₹7.04 crore was paid.

12. Zandu-linked company — ₹110.41 crore

Tejal Mercantile Pvt Ltd, linked to the erstwhile promoter family of Zandu Pharmaceuticals, bought a 7,303-sq-ft apartment on the 62nd floor for ₹110.41 crore.

The apartment came with five parking spaces and the transaction worked out to roughly ₹1.51 lakh per sq ft.