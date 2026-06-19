Restaurant bill dispute: Lawyer gets Rs 15,000 over Rs 151 service charge

A dispute over service charge of Rs 151 has resulted in a Rs 15,000 compensation order, reinforcing that restaurants cannot add such fees to bills unless the customer has clearly agreed to pay them.

The District Consumer Commission in Jalandhar recently asked Maya Inns to refund the service charge collected from advocate Sanjeev Duggal and pay compensation after finding that imposing the levy without customer consent amounted to an unfair trade practice.

The ruling has once again brought attention to restaurant billing practices, consumer rights and what diners should know when they see additional charges added to their bills.

Why did the consumer commission rule against the restaurant?

Duggal had visited the restaurant with his family for a buffet dinner in November 2023. He alleged that the restaurant added a 3 per cent service charge to two bills, collecting a total of Rs 151.53, without obtaining his consent.

The restaurant argued that the amount was a “staff contribution” and was disclosed in the menu. However, the consumer commission rejected this defence, observing that there was no evidence showing that the customer was clearly informed beforehand or agreed to pay the charge.

The commission held that even if the terminology used was different, the restaurant had a duty to disclose the charge clearly and obtain consent.

It directed the restaurant to refund Rs 151.53 along with applicable interest and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation, including litigation expenses.

What does the law say about service charges?

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in 2022 issued guidelines stating that hotels and restaurants should not automatically add service charges to bills.

According to legal experts, the issue is not merely about the amount collected but whether the customer had a genuine choice.

“The order passed by the District Consumer Forum reaffirmed that a hotel or restaurant shall not add service charge automatically or by default in the bill,” said Siddharth Joshi, advocate, Delhi High Court.

“The restaurant owner’s defence that the charges were levied as staff contribution was also rejected, as such collection was inconsistent with the applicable guidelines. The CCPA guidelines provide that no service charge shall be collected under any other name or in a disguised form,” he added.

Joshi said restaurants must ensure that service charges are not added by default, made compulsory or collected through alternative labels.

Does changing the name to “staff contribution” make it valid?

The terminology around service-related charges has remained a matter of discussion. Some restaurant associations have suggested using terms such as “staff contribution”, subject to proper disclosure.

However, experts said changing the label alone does not remove the requirement of customer consent.

“The recent ruling reinforces that mandatory service charges without consent are impermissible,” said Vivek Joshi, senior associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

“Consumers must carefully check bills and assert their right to refuse such charges unless clearly disclosed and agreed upon. For restaurant owners, the lesson is equally clear — transparency in menus and proper disclosure are essential,” he added.

Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, said the ruling reinforces that service charges are voluntary and cannot be imposed on customers without approval.

“Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, automatically adding such levies without clear prior consent is an unfair trade practice. The restaurant wrongly labelled it ‘staff contribution’, and the advocate faced disrespect when objecting,” he said.

Razvi added that consumers refusing such charges are entitled to seek a refund and compensation where applicable.

What should consumers check before paying restaurant bills?

For customers, the ruling highlights the importance of checking bills before making payment. Consumers should look for:

Additional charges apart from food items and taxes.

Whether such charges were disclosed before ordering.

Whether the payment is optional or being presented as compulsory.

If a customer objects to an unwanted service charge, they can request its removal and keep records of the bill and communication.

Small amounts can still become consumer disputes

Experts said the compensation awarded in such cases is not only linked to the amount collected but also to the inconvenience caused and violation of consumer rights.

“The compensation of Rs 15,000 is not really about the amount of service charge involved, but about the principle,” said Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

“Consumer courts often award compensation for harassment, inconvenience and violation of consumer rights, even where the monetary dispute itself is small. Such orders are intended to deter businesses from imposing non-consensual charges on consumers,” he added.

Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said the judgment reinforces that restaurants cannot compel customers to pay service charges by describing them as mandatory staff-related contributions.

“Service charges being a voluntary act on part of the customers, it is the final decision of the consumer to pay a tip or service premium and restaurants cannot compel such charges by citing reasons such as charges being printed on the menu card as mandatory charges towards staff contribution,” she said.

“The judgment must act as a caution for restaurants who continue to adopt such unfair practices to impose service charge and gives a message that an aggrieved consumer may not always let go off such cases even if the unauthorized fee is a small amount,” Majumdar added.

Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co., said the key issue before the commission was the lack of clear prior disclosure and consent.

“The Commission’s core finding is that the restaurant failed to prove clear, prior and unambiguous disclosure or consent for the levy. Although the restaurant relied on the Delhi High Court’s interim directions permitting the terminology ‘staff contribution’, the bills themselves described the amount as ‘service charges’, and there was no evidence that the consumer had consented to mandatory payment,” he said.

Jain added that transparency and consumer consent remain central, and unilateral imposition of such charges may amount to an unfair trade practice.

What this means for restaurant customers

The Jalandhar order adds to growing consumer scrutiny around automatic charges on bills. While legal proceedings around service charge rules continue, consumer forums have repeatedly emphasised that customer consent remains essential.

For consumers, checking the final bill before payment can help prevent unwanted charges.