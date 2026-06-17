Retirement and pension planning are not the same: What to do for each

Many Indians are beginning to understand that retirement planning is crucial. Retirement planning has become easy as financial institutions are offering customised solutions.

In India, retirement and pension planning are often used in the same context. However, the two terms are different. Retirement is used to refer to a broader phase of a person's life after employment ends, whereas a pension is a regular payment one receives after retirement. In this article, we will understand how retirement planning differs from pension planning and how to approach it.

Retirement and pension planning

Retirement planning is a comprehensive strategy for creating a financial cushion and achieving financial independence after a person stops working, typically after 60 years of age. The process begins, for most individuals, as early as their 20s or early 30s. is a comprehensive strategy for creating a financial cushion and achieving financial independence after a person stops working, typically after 60 years of age. The process begins, for most individuals, as early as their 20s or early 30s.

On the other hand, pension planning is a method to build a corpus for the future, which can provide a steady source of income after the person retires. Retirement planning and pension planning are meant to provide a person with adequate finances to sustain their lifestyle without depending on others.

How to estimate retirement corpus?

Current age and income

This is a key factor to consider for retirement planning. One’s current income level will affect the monthly contribution to the retirement fund. Typically, at least 10 per cent of one’s monthly salary should be set aside for retirement savings. It is important to calculate how many working years a person has to build this corpus.

Number of years spent in retirement

The next step is to estimate the total retirement years one will spend. With medical advancements and increased life expectancy, the retirement years are likely to be longer. For example, if a person plans to retire at the age of 60 and the expected lifespan is 85 years, the retirement years will be 25.

Expected inflation rate

Inflation is a factor that affects the cost of living. It reduces the purchasing power of money. So, an amount of Rs 50,000 may be sufficient for a person today but it may be adequate for the same person in a few years, especially after retirement. Thus, it is important to factor in inflation of 6-8 per cent when estimating the retirement fund.

Estimated amount for retirement

The amount a person will need during retirement will depend on their lifestyle choices, overall cost of living, medical expenses, rent, groceries, etc.

Experts calculate retirement expenses using a formula:

Future value of expenses = PV × (1 + r)^n

Here, PV is the present value of expenses taken annually; r is the expected inflation rate; n is the number of years till retirement

For example, the current expense is Rs 50,000 (Rs 6 lakh per year) and the person’s age is 40 years. If the person plans to retire at 60 years, the number of years till retirement is 20 years. The inflation rate is taken as 6 per cent.

Then, the Future value of expenses = PV × (1 + r)^n = 6,00,000 X (1 + 0.06)^20 = 6,00,000 X 3.207 = Rs 19,24,281.28 i.e., Rs 19.24 lakh per year.

How to build a retirement mix?

When planning for retirement and building a corpus, it is crucial to choose a mix of retirement plans to balance the immediate liquidity with long-term wealth creation while managing the rising inflation.

Opting for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) is ideal for retirees, as this is a mutual fund facility that allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount at regular intervals. Other options for creating an income bucket are a regular savings account and fixed deposits. This helps the retired person to meet the immediate expenses.

fixed deposits (FDs). To diversify the investment portfolio, individuals can consider short-term debt funds. These provide higher returns than(FDs).

For long-term wealth creation, one can consider investing money in growth buckets such as Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS). This investment can support in the long run.

Healthcare needs arise as one ages. So, allocating a separate budget for healthcare needs is essential for retirement planning. This involves having a dedicated fund for medical needs and investing in health insurance plans.

Tips for late starters

Retirement funds are not built overnight; rather, it takes years of planning and disciplined investing. More importantly, a timely review of the plans is vital as it allows the investor to make adjustments where necessary, depending on income levels and changing financial goals. It is important to review the investments once a year.

For late starters, it is still not too late to plan for retirement. All it takes is identifying the right investment plan to generate significant funds over a short span of time. A balanced approach towards growth assets like equities and debt funds can help generate higher returns.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

The amount someone should save for retirement will depend on factors like income, age, lifestyle needs and financial priorities. To start with, one can contribute 5-10 per cent of their monthly income towards a retirement fund.

How should the portfolio change with age?

In the initial stages of retirement planning, people generally focus on aggressive growth and long-term wealth creation. As retirement approaches, the focus shifts towards preserving the capital and generating a steady income flow.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

An annuity or pension product is recommended for retirement planning, especially those requiring a guaranteed income flow. Fixed annuity products offer stable payouts and are ideal for those with a low-risk appetite.

What mistakes derail retirement planning?

A common retirement planning mistake people make is overlooking certain expenses. For instance, healthcare inflation moves faster than general inflation and can result in increased medical expenses. Another common mistake is beginning late and missing the benefits of compounding growth.