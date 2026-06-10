Retirement planning is often seen as a single goal: Saving a large amount over time. But once you stop earning, the focus shifts. The real question becomes: How will that money turn into regular income?

retirement income plan helps. Instead of looking at your savings as one lump sum, divide it based on when you will need the money and how stable it should be. This is commonly called a “bucket approach.” It helps you manage both short-term expenses and long-term needs without putting everything at risk. This is where ahelps. Instead of looking at your savings as one lump sum, divide it based on when you will need the money and how stable it should be. This is commonly called a “bucket approach.” It helps you manage both short-term expenses and long-term needs without putting everything at risk.

Estimating the corpus

The first step is to get a rough idea of how much you will need overall. This total amount is called your retirement corpus, which simply means the pool of money you will use after you stop working.

Start with your current monthly expenses.

Remove work-related costs

Keep essential living expenses

For example:

Current monthly expense: ₹50,000

Adjusted estimate: ₹40,000

Now factor in inflation, which means prices increase over time.

At around 6-7 per cent inflation:

Costs roughly double every 10-12 years

So if you are 20-25 years away from retirement, your expenses could be several times higher than today. A commonly used approach is:

Estimate your future annual expenses

Multiply that by about 25-30 times

This gives a rough idea of the corpus you may need.

Another way to look at it is income replacement. Many people aim for around 70-80 per cent of their current income to maintain a similar lifestyle after retirement. You do not need exact precision here. The goal is to have a realistic direction.

How to build a mix of investments

Once you have a target, the next step is structuring your savings so that they last and give you a regular income.

Instead of relying on one type of investment, it helps to divide your money into buckets.

Bucket 1: Near-term needs (three years or less)

This is for immediate expenses after retirement.

Savings accounts

Short-term deposits

Liquid funds

The focus here is safety and easy access.

Bucket 2: Income & stability (three-10 years)

This supports regular cash flow once the first bucket starts getting used.

Debt funds

Fixed deposits

Pension-oriented products

These aim to provide steady, relatively stable returns.

Bucket 3: Growth (long-term needs)

This is meant to keep your money growing, even after retirement.

Equity mutual funds

Long-term market-linked investments

These can fluctuate, but help your savings keep up with inflation over time.

Health care buffer

Health care is often underestimated.

Keep a strong personal health insurance cover

Maintain a separate buffer for costs not covered by insurance

Medical costs tend to rise much faster than general inflation, so this needs separate planning.

Why this mix works

You do not depend on one source

Short-term needs are protected

Long-term money continues to grow

This reduces the risk of running out of funds too early.

How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement

A retirement income plan is not something you set once and forget. It needs small adjustments over time.

Review regularly

Check your plan once a year

Increase contributions when income grows

Adjust your allocation as retirement gets closer

A simple habit is increasing your investments gradually over time. Even a small increase each year can make a noticeable difference.

If you are starting late

It is still possible to build a workable plan, but the approach needs to be more focused.

Increase your savings rate (sometimes 25-30 per cent or more)

Reduce unnecessary expenses

Avoid high-interest debt before retirement

Trying to take excessive risks to “catch up” can create more problems.

Common mistakes to avoid

Relying only on safe options like fixed deposits: These may not keep up with inflation after tax.

Not adjusting plan over time: A static plan may not match changing needs.

Withdrawing your long-term savings early: This reduces the benefit of compounding over time.

Ignoring health care planning: Medical expenses can disrupt your income plan.

Depending on a single income source: A mix of sources reduces risk.

A balanced approach, even if simple, works much better than frequent changes.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A common guideline is saving around 15-20 per cent of your income. However, starting early matters more than the exact percentage. Even smaller amounts can grow significantly over time.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

When retirement is far away, a larger portion can be in growth assets like equity. As you get closer, gradually shifting towards more stable and income-focused options helps reduce risk.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

Annuities are useful closer to retirement when you need a predictable monthly income. They provide fixed payouts but usually offer less flexibility, so they are often used for a portion of your savings.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

Starting late, not saving consistently, ignoring inflation and relying heavily on low-return options are some of the common issues. These can lead to a shortfall in retirement income.