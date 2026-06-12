Retirement planning is becoming more important than ever. With rising expenses and longer life expectancy, your savings need to last longer. However, the biggest risk to your retirement savings isn’t the market but often your own emotional decisions. is becoming more important than ever. With rising expenses and longer life expectancy, your savings need to last longer. However, the biggest risk to your retirement savings isn’t the market but often your own emotional decisions.

Fear during market crashes can erode long-term wealth, but the good news is that you can avoid such mistakes. All you need to do is build a system that protects you from these reactions.

How emotions affect savings

Money and emotions are deeply connected. When the market is up, people feel confident and invest more. When it falls, fear kicks in and people tend to pull out their money. The problem is that emotional decisions often lead to buying high and selling low.

For example, you have invested in mutual funds, and suddenly the market crashes. This causes your retirement portfolio to drop by 20 per cent, leading to panic and withdrawals to avoid losses. A few months later, the market recovers but you have already locked in your losses.

Now, on the other hand, when the market is thriving, you might invest a large amount at high prices because everyone is making money. That can hurt returns as well. In both cases, your emotions, not logic, become your driving decisions.

Step 1: Create a simple, long-term plan

A straightforward plan helps you stay focused during market ups and downs. Your plan should include:

Monthly investments

Retirement goal amount

Investment mix (National Pension Scheme (NPS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and mutual funds

Once this is set, simply follow the plan and don't react to every market movement.

Also, before making any major change, wait for 24 to 48 hours. This gives you time to think clearly.

EPF and PPF provide stability, while equity mutual funds help with long-term growth.

For example, you invest Rs 10,000 every month in an index fund for 20 years. If the market falls, your plan doesn’t change but you continue investing. In fact, you are buying at lower prices and that helps in the long run.

Use a bucket strategy

Divide your investments into three buckets based on when you will need them:

Short-term (Under two years): Cash, fixed deposit (FD), liquid funds

Medium-term (three to five years): Debt funds, bonds

Long-term (Five years or more): Equity mutual funds, NPS equity

This way, your near-term funds are secure, and your long-term investments can grow without disturbance. For example, money needed in the next two years stays in FDs, and your equity investments remain untouched for future growth. This strategy can improve financial control.

Step 2: Automate your investments

systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, and contribute regularly to NPS or PPF, you eliminate the need to decide every month. This ensures consistent investing without worrying about market timing. Automation reduces emotional decision-making. When you set up automatic investments, such as(SIPs) in mutual funds, and contribute regularly to NPS or PPF, you eliminate the need to decide every month. This ensures consistent investing without worrying about market timing.

It also uses rupee cost averaging, where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, regardless of market conditions. It means you get more units when costs are low and fewer when they are high, which helps lower your average cost over time.

For example, if your SIP deducts automatically on the second of every month, you still invest whether the market is up or down. There’s no second-guessing, no timing the market, and no emotional interference.

Step 3: Keep some money safe and separate

Do not invest all your money in the market. Keep a share in safe options like FDs, PPF, savings accounts, or liquid funds. This gives you stability and helps you stay calm during market ups and downs.

Moreover, aim to keep six to 12 months of living expenses in these low-risk options. It ensures you have money available when you need it, without disturbing your long-term investments.

For example, if markets fall suddenly, you don’t need to sell your investments at a loss.

But if an emergency comes up, you can use this money instead of withdrawing from your retirement savings.

Step 4: Be careful during the retirement red zone

The five years before and after retirement are extremely important. This phase is called the retirement red zone. Market losses during this time can affect your income plans. You can gradually reduce risk by shifting some funds to safer options. For example, if you are close to retirement, move part of your equity investments into debt funds or annuity plans.

Step 5: Avoid overchecking

Constantly checking your portfolio can make you anxious and trigger unnecessary decisions. Markets go up and down daily. If you watch every movement, you’re more likely to react emotionally, even when there’s no real problem.

Check your portfolio occasionally, once every three to six months.

Focus on long-term progress, such as 10- to 20-year goals, rather than short-term fluctuations.

Step 6: Take help from a financial advisor

A financial advisor will help you make better decisions and stay on track with your plan. They guide you on where to invest and how to balance risk and safety. They also help you avoid emotional reactions during market ups and downs. With the right advice, you will make fewer mistakes and protect your long-term savings.

FAQs

1. How to avoid emotional investing?

It is important to create and follow a plan, automate investments, build an emergency fund, avoid frequent monitoring, and wait before making big decisions. Panic selling during market crashes and overinvesting during market highs.

2. How often should one review their retirement investments?

It is important to review your retirement portfolio once every three to six months. Avoid checking daily, as it can lead to unnecessary stress and poor decisions.

3. Can automation investments make a difference?

Yes, automation removes emotional decision-making. It ensures consistency, which is one of the most important factors in building retirement savings.

4. How does diversification help reduce emotional decisions?

When you diversify your investments across different assets, you reduce the risk of losing everything in one place. It helps protect your savings during market ups and downs, reduces panic, and prevents rushed decisions.