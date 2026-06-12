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How to choose between growth and stability in your retirement investments

Your portfolio should change over time and not be something you set once and forget

retirement

Retirement Planning: Annuities or pension products are more useful closer to retirement, when you really need a steady and predictable income. (Photo: iSTOCK)

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

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Thinking of retirement planning, most people get stuck on one question: Should I focus on growth or play it safe? The answer is not about choosing one over the other. It’s about finding the right balance.
 
If you rely only on “safe” options like fixed deposits, your money may not grow enough to keep up with rising costs. On the other hand, if you depend only on growth investments like equity, short-term market drops can affect your peace of mind, especially when you are close to retirement.
 
A better way to think about this is to divide your money based on when you will need it. This way, you are not forced to make decisions at the wrong time.
 
 

How to estimate corpus, inflation needs, income target

Before deciding how much to put into growth or stability, you need to understand your target. Start with your current monthly expenses.
 
For example:

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  • Monthly expense: ₹50,000
 
Now adjust this for inflation (which is simply the rise in costs over time).
 
At around 6-7 per cent inflation:
  • Your expenses can increase significantly over 20-25 years
So ₹50,000 today could become ₹2 lakh or more per month in the future.
 

A simple way to estimate your corpus

Convert your monthly expenses into annual expenses. Multiply it by 25-30 times
 
Example:
  • ₹2 lakh per month → ₹24 lakh per year
  • ₹24 lakh × 30 = ₹7.2 crore
This gives you a rough idea of the amount you may need.
 

What does this mean for your decision

  • Long-term need: Growth is necessary
  • Near-term need: Stability becomes important
You cannot rely on just one side.
 

How to build the mix across growth, debt, income buckets, and healthcare buffers

Instead of choosing between growth and stability, it helps to divide your portfolio into simple “buckets” based on time.
 

1. Stability bucket (0–3 years)

This is for money you may need soon.
  • Savings account
  • Short-term fixed deposits
  • Liquid funds
Purpose: Covers your immediate expenses so you don’t touch long-term investments.
 

2. Income bucket (3–10 years)

This provides regular support after retirement.
  • Debt funds
  • Pension-type products
  • Government-backed savings options
Purpose: Gives a predictable income without too much risk.
 

3. Growth bucket (10+ years)

This is what helps your money grow over time.
  • Equity mutual funds
  • Index funds
Purpose: Beats inflation and supports long-term needs.
 

Why this approach works

  • You don’t depend on one type of investment
  • You avoid selling growth investments during market dips
  • You maintain both safety and growth

Don’t ignore health care

Health care costs rise faster than normal expenses.
 
So:
  • Keep a separate health insurance plan
  • Maintain a buffer for medical expenses
This protects your retirement savings.
 

How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement

Your portfolio should change over time. It’s not something you set once and forget.
 

Review once a year

  • Check your allocation
  • See if it still matches your plan

Rebalance when needed

If one part grows faster:
  • Bring it back to your original mix
For example:
  • If equity increases too much, shift some to safer options
If you are starting late
  • Increase your savings rate
  • Keep some exposure to growth
  • Avoid becoming fully “safe” too early

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Putting everything into “safe” options too early
  • Taking high risks to catch up quickly
  • Ignoring inflation
  • Not adjusting your portfolio over time
  • Using retirement savings for short-term needs

Action checklist

  • Estimate your future expenses
  • Build a mix of growth and stability
  • Divide investments based on time
  • Review once a year
  • Rebalance when needed
  • Keep healthcare covered
 

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A good starting point is around 15-20 per cent of your monthly income. This allows you to build your retirement fund steadily without affecting your current lifestyle too much. If you start later, you may need to increase this to 25-40 per cent, depending on how close you are to retirement. The key is to start with what you can and increase your contributions gradually as your income grows.
 

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

In the early years, your portfolio can be more focused on growth because you have time to handle market ups and downs. When you get closer to retirement, the focus should slowly shift towards stability. This doesn’t mean removing growth completely; it just means reducing risk so that your savings are not affected by sudden market changes when you need the money.
 

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

Annuities or pension products are more useful closer to retirement, when you really need a steady and predictable income. They can help cover essential expenses like rent, groceries, or medical costs. However, they should only be a part of your overall plan, because they typically offer lower returns and limited flexibility compared to other investments.
 

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

The most common mistakes include delaying the start, not saving enough, and ignoring the impact of inflation.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

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