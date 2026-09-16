In your 20s, the word ‘ retirement ’ sounds like a punishment. It conjures images of being old, bored and irrelevant, and it feels impossible when you are just starting to pay off loans or afford rent. It is the absolute last thing you want to spend your disposable income on.

So, change the vocabulary. Do not save for ‘retirement’. Save for ‘autonomy’.

Autonomy is the freedom to quit a toxic job without panicking, the ability to take a 6-month sabbatical to travel or the financial power to pivot to a lower-paying career that you actually love. The maths to achieve autonomy in your 30s is the exact same maths required to achieve retirement in your 60s. By starting early, you are not locking money away for a distant, grey future; you are buying yourself options for the next decade.

Defining your autonomy number

Before you can build a system, you need to know what you are aiming for. In your 20s, this does not require complex actuarial spreadsheets; it requires establishing a baseline habit based on realistic inflation.

The income target: do not aim to replace 100% of your current income. Most financial planners suggest aiming to replace 70-80% of your pre-retirement income, as you will no longer have commuting costs, work wardrobes or the burden of saving for retirement itself.

do not aim to replace 100% of your current income. Most financial planners suggest aiming to replace 70-80% of your pre-retirement income, as you will no longer have commuting costs, work wardrobes or the burden of saving for retirement itself. The inflation reality: in your 20s, time is your greatest weapon, but inflation is your greatest enemy. If your lifestyle costs ₹50,000 a month today, 6% annual inflation means that same lifestyle will cost over ₹2,80,000 a month by the time you are 60. Your corpus must be calculated against future costs, not current costs.

in your 20s, time is your greatest weapon, but inflation is your greatest enemy. If your lifestyle costs ₹50,000 a month today, 6% annual inflation means that same lifestyle will cost over ₹2,80,000 a month by the time you are 60. Your corpus must be calculated against future costs, not current costs. The rule of 300: a quick heuristic for your ultimate target corpus is to multiply your estimated monthly expenses at retirement by 300. This roughly equals the capital needed to safely withdraw enough money every month without depleting the principal too quickly.

Building the engine: prioritising health, growth and stability

Because your time horizon is massive (30-40 years), your portfolio structure in your 20s should look vastly different from someone in their 50s.

The growth bucket (80-90%): you have the capacity to endure massive market crashes. Therefore, the vast majority of your autonomy fund should be in high-growth equity. Broad market index funds (such as a Nifty 50 or S&P 500 index) are the most efficient tools. You are buying a small piece of the entire economy and letting compounding do the heavy lifting over decades.

you have the capacity to endure massive market crashes. Therefore, the vast majority of your autonomy fund should be in high-growth equity. Broad market index funds (such as a Nifty 50 or S&P 500 index) are the most efficient tools. You are buying a small piece of the entire economy and letting compounding do the heavy lifting over decades. The debt bucket (10-20%): keep a small portion in stable debt (such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or the Public Provident Fund (PPF). This is not for growth; this is your psychological anchor, ensuring you do not panic-sell your equity when the stock market inevitably dips.

keep a small portion in stable debt (such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or the Public Provident Fund (PPF). This is not for growth; this is your psychological anchor, ensuring you do not panic-sell your equity when the stock market inevitably dips. The healthcare buffer (immediate priority): before you invest a single rupee for age 60, you must protect your current health. Buy a comprehensive, independent health insurance policy now, while you are young and premiums are dirt cheap. If you rely solely on your employer's insurance, a medical emergency between jobs could wipe out your entire accumulated wealth.

Maintaining the machine: course corrections and avoiding sabotage

The strategy in your 20s is simple: automate it and forget it. But as you transition through life stages, the plan requires maintenance.

The review (annual check-in): once a year, review your savings rate—the percentage of your income you are investing. In your early 20s, saving 10% is excellent. By your late 20s, as your salary increases, you must actively fight lifestyle creep and push that rate toward 20% or 30%.

once a year, review your savings rate—the percentage of your income you are investing. In your early 20s, saving 10% is excellent. By your late 20s, as your salary increases, you must actively fight lifestyle creep and push that rate toward 20% or 30%. Catching up late: if you spent your early 20s travelling or paying off student debt and are starting at 28, do not panic. You catch up by prioritising tax-advantaged accounts first (maximising your Section 80C deductions) and aggressively utilising the step-up systematic investment plan or SIP (automatically increasing your investment amount by 10% every year as your salary grows).

if you spent your early 20s travelling or paying off student debt and are starting at 28, do not panic. You catch up by prioritising tax-advantaged accounts first (maximising your Section 80C deductions) and aggressively utilising the step-up systematic investment plan or SIP (automatically increasing your investment amount by 10% every year as your salary grows). The ultimate behavioural mistake: the most catastrophic mistake young professionals make is cashing out their retirement accounts when they switch jobs. If you withdraw your EPF balance at age 26 just to buy a car or fund a vacation, you are destroying 35 years of potential compound interest. Always transfer the balance to your new employer; never cash it out.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement if starting in their 20s?

The golden rule in your 20s is to aim for a 15-20% savings rate specifically earmarked for long-term growth (separate from your short-term savings for vacations or a car). If that feels impossible because of a low starting salary, start with literally any amount—even 1% or ₹500 a month. The goal right now is building the habit of automation, not hitting a massive numerical target immediately.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

Your portfolio should operate on a sliding scale of risk. In your 20s and 30s, you want 80-90% in equity because you need maximum growth. In your 40s, you slowly shift to a 60/40 mix. By the time you are three years away from actually needing the money, you must aggressively move funds out of volatile equity and into safe, fixed-income debt to protect your corpus from a sudden market crash right before you quit working.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

For someone in their 20s, traditional annuities and pension products rarely make sense. They are often burdened with high fees, rigid structures and low returns that fail to beat inflation over a 30-year horizon. Annuities are designed for people in their 60s who want to purchase a guaranteed, fixed monthly income stream for the rest of their lives to eliminate the fear of outliving their money.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

In your 20s, the biggest derailment is the “I’ll start when I make more money” fallacy. Compounding relies on time, not just capital. Someone who invests ₹5,000 a month starting at age 22 will likely have significantly more wealth at age 60 than someone who waits until age 35 and invests ₹15,000 a month. Waiting for the perfect salary to start investing guarantees you will miss the most powerful years of compound growth.