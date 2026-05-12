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Rs 1 lakh dinner bills to 13000 cakes/hour: How India spent on Mother's Day

A customer in Bengaluru spent Rs 112,459 on Swiggy Dineout- single highest billing in the country on Mother's Day

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A customer in Bengaluru spent Rs 112,459 on Swiggy Dineout- single highest billing in the country on Mother’s Day

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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Mother’s Day is increasingly becoming a major spending occasion in India — and the numbers from food delivery and dining platform Swiggy show just how dramatically consumer behaviour is evolving around celebrations.
 
From six-figure restaurant bills and luxury dining experiences to a nationwide cake-ordering frenzy, Indians spent heavily on food, desserts and dining out this Mother’s Day, reflecting not just emotional celebration trends but also the growing willingness of urban consumers to spend on experiences.
 
According to Swiggy, overall food delivery orders on Mother’s Day 2026 rose:
 
26.24% compared to Mother’s Day last year.
 
But the real story lies in how India celebrated.
 

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At the peak of the evening rush between:
 
7 pm and 8 pm,
Swiggy delivered nearly:
30,000 cakes in a single hour.
 
At exactly:
 
7:49 pm,
customers ordered:
636 cakes in just one minute.
 
Across the day, Swiggy said it delivered an average of:
 
13,039 cakes every hour,
making cakes the single most ordered dessert category nationally.
 
The celebrations began just minutes after midnight, when a customer in Hyderabad placed the platform’s first Mother’s Day cake order at:
 
12:04 am.
 
The data highlights how special occasions in India are increasingly moving toward:
 
experience-led spending,
food-centric celebrations,
and premium indulgence.
 
While cakes and desserts dominated delivery orders, restaurants also saw a sharp spike in spending.
 
Swiggy Dineout recorded:
30.1% growth in restaurant bookings
compared to last Mother’s Day.
 
Even more striking was the shift toward premium dining.
 
According to Swiggy:
 
fine-dining reservations surged 71.8% year-on-year, showing that consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on celebratory experiences rather than just routine dining.
 
And some customers spent exceptionally large amounts.
 
The single highest restaurant bill in the country came from Bengaluru, where a customer spent:
 
₹1,12,459
through Swiggy Dineout on Mother’s Day.
 
Another customer in Varanasi spent:₹1,06,653
on a single booking, showing that luxury celebration spending is no longer restricted to metros like Mumbai and Delhi.
 
Bengaluru emerged as the country’s biggest dining market for Mother’s Day celebrations, seating the highest number of diners nationally.
 
Delhi and Hyderabad followed, with restaurant bookings in those cities rising:
 
50% and 31.4% respectively over the previous week.
 
But the spending boom was not limited to metro cities.
 
Among emerging markets:
 
Ahmedabad,
Jaipur,
and Chandigarh
recorded some of the strongest dining activity.
 
The cake-ordering data also revealed growing consumption trends beyond India’s largest urban centres.
 
While Bengaluru and Mumbai together accounted for nearly:
 
60,000 cake orders,
smaller cities also showed surprisingly strong demand.
 
Patna and Dehradun emerged among the biggest cake-ordering non-metro cities.
 
One customer in Patna ordered:
  • eight baked cheesecakes worth ₹17,280,
  • while another customer in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, ordered:
  • 15 honey cakes in a single purchase.
 
Interestingly, the data also reflects how emotional occasions are becoming major drivers of digital commerce.
 
Swiggy said customers collectively saved:
 
over ₹6.9 crore
through Swiggy Dineout offers and discounts on Mother’s Day.
 
This indicates that while consumers are willing to spend more on experiences, they are also actively looking for:
  •  
  • app-based discounts,
  • reward programs,
  • and value-driven premium consumption.
 
That behaviour mirrors broader trends in India’s digital economy, where:
 
aspirational spending
and
deal-seeking behaviour
often coexist. 
Cake orders peaked at close to 30,000 orders between 7-8pm with 636 cakes ordered in a single minute at 7:49pm
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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