Rs 18.34 lakh stipend: When can students claim income-tax exemption?

A student spent years pursuing a professional degree, only to find that the stipend to support education was treated as salary by the tax department.

That is what happened in a recent case involving an Rs 18.34 lakh stipend paid to a postgraduate medical student. The Income Tax department treated the amount as taxable salary, but the Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) took a different view after examining why the payment was made and how it was connected with the student's education.

The tribunal held that the stipend was linked to the student’s postgraduate medical education and compulsory residency training and allowed the exemption claimed under Section 10(16) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Why the Rs 18.34 lakh stipend became a tax dispute

Snehlata, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was pursuing a full-time MS (General Surgery) course during the relevant financial year. She received Rs 18,34,578 from Aligarh Muslim University as a stipend during her postgraduate medical education and compulsory residency training.

The Assessing Officer did not accept the claim and treated the entire amount as taxable salary. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre also upheld the addition.

Snehlata then approached the Delhi ITAT.

The tribunal examined the nature of her education, her status as a postgraduate medical student and the purpose of the payment. It noted that she was an MBBS doctor pursuing a full-time MS course and that the residency training was part of the postgraduate medical programme.

The Delhi ITAT also considered an earlier Chandigarh ITAT ruling in Hiteshi Aggarwal vs PCIT. In that case, a postgraduate medical student had received a stipend of Rs 8.61 lakh. The Chandigarh tribunal had accepted the Section 10(16) exemption after considering the educational nature of the payment.

The Delhi ITAT found the facts in Snehlata's case to be similar. It therefore followed the reasoning in the earlier case and deleted the Rs 18,34,578 addition made by the tax department.

What Section 10(16) says

Section 10(16) provides an income-tax exemption for scholarships granted to meet the cost of education.

However, the provision does not mean that every amount described as a stipend or scholarship is automatically exempt from tax.

The purpose and character of the payment matter. If an amount is essentially compensation for employment or services, simply calling it a "stipend" would not make it tax-free.

In Snehlata's case, the tribunal found that the payment was connected with her postgraduate education and compulsory residency training. That educational connection was central to its decision.

“The recent ITAT ruling is a welcome reminder that a stipend received by a student should not be viewed merely as income in the ordinary sense. The purpose for which it is paid and its connection with education are important in determining its tax treatment. This is a useful takeaway for both students and educational institutions, particularly as the distinction between a scholarship and compensation can have significant tax implications,” said Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co.

Does compulsory training make a stipend taxable?

Not necessarily. The ruling is relevant to professional courses in which practical or clinical training forms part of the academic programme.

Postgraduate medical students, for instance, may be required to undertake residency or clinical training alongside their studies. The fact that students perform practical duties during such training does not, by itself, mean that the money they receive must be treated as salary.

"To determine taxability, authorities must look at the true purpose of the payment. Because the money was intrinsically linked to her pursuit of a postgraduate degree and her academic curriculum, it retained its character as an educational scholarship," said Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices.

"Mandatory clinical or practical training like a medical residency, built into a professional degree does not transform a student into a regular employee. Therefore, compulsory training components do not convert tax-exempt stipends into taxable wages," she added.

What the ruling means for students

The order does not create a blanket exemption for every stipend received by a student. The facts and purpose of the payment remain important.

Students receiving scholarships, fellowships or stipends should therefore look at:

Purpose of payment: Whether the money is intended to support education or is compensation for employment or services.

Connection with the course: Whether the payment is directly linked to an academic programme.

Nature of training: Whether practical, clinical or other training is an integral and compulsory part of the course.

Supporting documents: Students should retain sanction letters, university records, course documents and other papers that establish the nature and purpose of the payment.