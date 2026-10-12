S&P 500 up 14%, rupee down 5.7% in 10 months: Should Indians buy US stocks?

The Indian rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar has added to the returns Indian investors earn on overseas equities in 2026. With the S&P 500 gaining around 14% in dollar terms and the rupee weakening against the US currency, investors holding US stocks have benefited from both market gains and currency movements.

However, the same depreciation has made fresh investments in US equities more expensive. With the rupee trading around ₹95.74 per dollar on October 12, investors face a key question: should they continue investing in US stocks or wait for the rupee to recover?

The rupee strengthened during Monday’s session after the Reserve Bank of India introduced measures to curb dollar demand, recovering from Friday’s close of ₹96.73. Compared with approximately ₹90.55 per dollar on December 12, 2025, the dollar has appreciated around 5.7% against the rupee over roughly 10 months, based on these reference rates.

For investors who already hold US stocks, a weaker rupee can boost returns when their investments are converted back into Indian currency. For those investing now, however, the same movement means paying more rupees to buy dollars.

The rupee strengthened during Monday’s session after the Reserve Bank of India introduced measures to curb dollar demand, recovering from Friday’s close of ₹96.73. Compared with approximately ₹90.55 per dollar on December 12, 2025, the dollar has appreciated around 5.7% against the rupee over roughly 10 months, based on these reference rates.

For investors who already hold US stocks, a weaker rupee can boost returns when their investments are converted back into Indian currency. For those investing now, however, the same movement means paying more rupees to buy dollars.

How currency movements affect returns

International investments generate returns from two sources: the performance of the underlying asset and changes in the exchange rate.

“For an Indian investor, a US stock pays in two ways: the stock’s own return and the currency. This year the S&P 500 is up about 14% in dollars. Because the dollar has also gained nearly 7% against the rupee, the return in rupees is closer to 22%. That works in reverse too. If the rupee recovers, part of the gain goes away,” said Viram Shah, founder and chief executive officer of Vested.

For example, if a US equity investment rises 14% in dollar terms and the dollar appreciates 6.5% against the rupee over the same period, the investor’s rupee return would be approximately 21.4%, before taxes, fees and other costs. The returns compound rather than simply add up.

An investment of ₹1 lakh would consequently grow to around ₹1.21 lakh, assuming the investor remained fully invested and the exchange-rate movement matched the example.

Without the currency gain, the investment would be worth ₹1.14 lakh.

The benefit can also reverse if the rupee strengthens. In that case, the rupee value of overseas holdings can decline even if the underlying stocks continue to perform well.

Rupee near ₹96: Is it too late to invest in US stocks?

A weaker rupee benefits existing holders of dollar-denominated assets, but it raises the entry cost for new investors.

For instance, buying $1,000 worth of US stocks at ₹90.55 per dollar would cost ₹90,550. At ₹95.74 per dollar, the same investment would cost ₹95,740, excluding transaction charges and other costs.

“A weaker rupee makes it more expensive to buy US stocks. It does not make them cheaper,” Shah said.

He cautioned investors against increasing their international allocation simply because the rupee has weakened. Although the currency has historically depreciated over longer periods, its short-term movements are difficult to predict reliably.

For investors considering overseas equities, the decision should depend on their financial goals, the valuation and quality of the underlying investments, and the role global exposure plays in their overall portfolio.

What does the rising share of LRS outflows going towards overseas investments indicate about the

changing behaviour and asset allocation preferences of Indian investors?

"The numbers indicate a clear change in how Indians are using LRS. Between April and July 2026, Indians remitted around $9.37 billion under LRS, up 4.7% from the same period last year. More importantly, remittances specifically for investments in overseas equity and debt doubled year-on-year to around $1.4 billion. This is significant because overall LRS flows are not rising at the same pace. Travel-related remittances, for instance, declined around 1.3%, while overseas education remittances fell around 31% during the same period. Investment is therefore becoming a more meaningful component of the LRS basket," said Shah.

This suggests that global investing is gradually moving from being a niche allocation to becoming part of portfolio construction for more Indian investors.

Shah said this does not necessarily mean investors are choosing international markets over India. Rather, they are increasingly viewing domestic and overseas markets as complementary allocations that provide exposure to different companies, sectors and economic cycles.

Diversification matters more than currency timing

For Indian investors, the case for overseas equities extends beyond the dollar’s recent strength. International investments can provide access to businesses and industries that may be underrepresented in domestic portfolios.

Currency movements can amplify returns in some periods and reduce them in others. Investors who wait for the rupee to reach a particular level may also miss gains in the underlying market, while those investing solely to benefit from dollar appreciation risk making decisions based on an unpredictable short-term trend.

Shah recommends investing overseas steadily and maintaining an international allocation suited to the investor’s financial goals, rather than attempting to trade currency movements.

The central consideration is not whether the rupee will weaken further, but whether global equities have a meaningful role in the investor’s long-term portfolio.