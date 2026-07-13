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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Salman Khan sells Bandra flat for ₹3.5 cr; gains ₹62 lakh after 11 years

Salman Khan sells Bandra flat for ₹3.5 cr; gains ₹62 lakh after 11 years

Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment at nearly ₹46,000 per sq ft

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Bandra apartment changes hands for ₹3.5 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s premium Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
 Khan purchased the apartment in 2015 for ₹2.88 crore, marking a ₹62 lakh gain over the investment period.
 
Transaction Details
According to the registered documents, the apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West. The property comes with two car parking spaces.
 
The apartment sale was registered on July 9, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The property has a carpet area of 758 sq ft. The transaction translates into a rate of approximately ₹46,000 per sq ft on the carpet area.
 

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The sale reflects the premium pricing commanded by residential properties in Bandra West. Here, limited supply, celebrity ownership, and strong lifestyle appeal continue to support property values.
 
The locality is home to several prominent personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, and Sanjay Dutt.
 
In a recent transaction, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha leased her ultra-luxury apartment in Bandra West to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait at a monthly rent of ₹16 lakh. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra acquired a premium apartment in the same locality for ₹7.75 crore.
 
Bandra West continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most desirable residential destinations. Strong connectivity, premium lifestyle infrastructure, and its long-standing association with Bollywood continue to drive demand in the locality. Neighbourhoods such as Pali Hill, Bandstand, and Carter Road have traditionally attracted high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.
 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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