Sara Ali Khan leases Andheri bungalow to Montessori school at ₹6.5L/month

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has leased out a premium bungalow in Mumbai’s Andheri West to an educational institution in a structured five-year deal, according to property registration documents.

The property—Bungalow No. 5 in Belscot Co-operative Housing Society, Old Lokhandwala Complex—has been rented to Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited for a starting monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, translating to ₹144.44 per sq ft for a total area of 4,500 sq ft.

The leave-and-license agreement was registered on March 27, 2026 .

Deal Structure and Rental Escalation

The lease spans 60 months (5 years) with a 36-month lock-in period, starting May 1, 2026. The rent follows a step-up structure:

Year 1–2: ₹6.5 lakh/month

Year 3: ₹6.82 lakh/month

Year 4: ₹7.16 lakh/month

Year 5: ₹7.52 lakh/month

From the third year onwards, the rent increases by 5% annually, taking the total rental outgo over the tenure to approximately ₹4.14 crore.

The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹20 lakh, as per the agreement.

Property to Be Used as a School

The lease agreement specifies that the property will be used exclusively for school-related activities, marking a growing trend of residential-to-institutional conversions in Mumbai’s premium neighbourhoods.

However, the agreement places strict operational conditions:

No cars, buses, or vans are allowed inside the society premises

Student pick-up and drop-off must happen outside the complex

The tenant must comply with all society rules and municipal regulations

Location Advantage: Andheri West

Located in the well-established Old Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, the property sits in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential and commercial micro-markets.

The area offers: