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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sara Ali Khan leases Andheri bungalow to Montessori school at ₹6.5L/month

Sara Ali Khan leases Andheri bungalow to Montessori school at ₹6.5L/month

Starting from the third year, the rent will increase by 5% annually.

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan. Photo: Instagram

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has leased out a premium bungalow in Mumbai’s Andheri West to an educational institution in a structured five-year deal, according to property registration documents.
 
The property—Bungalow No. 5 in Belscot Co-operative Housing Society, Old Lokhandwala Complex—has been rented to Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited for a starting monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, translating to ₹144.44 per sq ft for a total area of 4,500 sq ft.
 
The leave-and-license agreement was registered on March 27, 2026 .
 
Deal Structure and Rental Escalation
 
The lease spans 60 months (5 years) with a 36-month lock-in period, starting May 1, 2026. The rent follows a step-up structure:
 

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  • Year 1–2: ₹6.5 lakh/month
  • Year 3: ₹6.82 lakh/month
  • Year 4: ₹7.16 lakh/month
  • Year 5: ₹7.52 lakh/month
 
From the third year onwards, the rent increases by 5% annually, taking the total rental outgo over the tenure to approximately ₹4.14 crore.
 
The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹20 lakh, as per the agreement.
 
Property to Be Used as a School
 
The lease agreement specifies that the property will be used exclusively for school-related activities, marking a growing trend of residential-to-institutional conversions in Mumbai’s premium neighbourhoods.
 
However, the agreement places strict operational conditions:
 
No cars, buses, or vans are allowed inside the society premises
Student pick-up and drop-off must happen outside the complex
The tenant must comply with all society rules and municipal regulations
 
Location Advantage: Andheri West
 
Located in the well-established Old Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, the property sits in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential and commercial micro-markets.
 
The area offers:
 
  • Strong connectivity to JVPD, Versova, and Link Road
  • Proximity to production houses, offices, and education hubs
  • A mix of bungalows, high-rises, and commercial spaces
 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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