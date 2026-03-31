Sara Ali Khan leases Andheri bungalow to Montessori school at ₹6.5L/month
Starting from the third year, the rent will increase by 5% annually.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has leased out a premium bungalow in Mumbai’s Andheri West to an educational institution in a structured five-year deal, according to property registration documents.
The property—Bungalow No. 5 in Belscot Co-operative Housing Society, Old Lokhandwala Complex—has been rented to Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited for a starting monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, translating to ₹144.44 per sq ft for a total area of 4,500 sq ft.
The leave-and-license agreement was registered on March 27, 2026 .
Deal Structure and Rental Escalation
The lease spans 60 months (5 years) with a 36-month lock-in period, starting May 1, 2026. The rent follows a step-up structure:
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- Year 1–2: ₹6.5 lakh/month
- Year 3: ₹6.82 lakh/month
- Year 4: ₹7.16 lakh/month
- Year 5: ₹7.52 lakh/month
From the third year onwards, the rent increases by 5% annually, taking the total rental outgo over the tenure to approximately ₹4.14 crore.
The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹20 lakh, as per the agreement.
Property to Be Used as a School
The lease agreement specifies that the property will be used exclusively for school-related activities, marking a growing trend of residential-to-institutional conversions in Mumbai’s premium neighbourhoods.
However, the agreement places strict operational conditions:
No cars, buses, or vans are allowed inside the society premises
Student pick-up and drop-off must happen outside the complex
The tenant must comply with all society rules and municipal regulations
Location Advantage: Andheri West
Located in the well-established Old Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, the property sits in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential and commercial micro-markets.
The area offers:
- Strong connectivity to JVPD, Versova, and Link Road
- Proximity to production houses, offices, and education hubs
- A mix of bungalows, high-rises, and commercial spaces
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 8:49 AM IST