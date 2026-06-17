A savings account is a basic financial product that is often overlooked. You open one when you start a job, deposit your salary and rarely consider it again. However, your choice and usage can affect your spending and savings, and help you avoid unnecessary charges.

To choose the right savings account, first identify your main needs, such as daily spending, high-interest savings, frequent branch access, or fee avoidance. Then, match those needs with the account’s features and fees. Avoid accounts that do not align with your usage or charge hidden fees.

Step 1: Choose based on how you actually use money

Not all savings accounts work the same way. Choose based on how often you transact, your average balance, and what banking services you need.

If your salary is credited monthly and you use the account for regular expenses

A standard salary account or a basic savings account with a zero or low minimum balance works well. Most private banks offer salary accounts with no minimum balance requirement as long as your employer has a tie-up with the bank.

If you run a higher balance and want better returns

Some banks offer savings accounts with 6-7 per cent interest on daily balances above a certain amount. It is higher than the standard 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent most public-sector banks offer. Some small finance banks regularly offer higher rates because they may have fewer branches and ATMs.

If you need regular in-person banking

For cash deposits, demand drafts or frequent branch visits, a public-sector bank with a wide branch network makes more sense than a high-interest digital account you cannot easily access.

Step 2: Check hidden charges

Savings accounts often have hidden fees that many notice only after an unexpected debit.

The most common fee is for failing to maintain the minimum average balance. If your account requires a Rs. 10,000 average monthly balance and you are short, you may incur a Rs. 500 to Rs. 600 penalty per quarter. That adds up over a year.

Other charges to watch for:

ATM withdrawal charges apply after three to five free transactions at your bank and three at other banks.

Debit card annual fees: Some banks charge Rs 200 to Rs 500 annually.

SMS alert charges: Small but recurring

Cheque book charges beyond the free limit

For example, you had two savings accounts from previous jobs that were never closed. Both required a minimum balance of Rs 10,000. You were not actively using either but lost Rs. 1,200 a year in penalties across both. Closing unused accounts is a simple fix that most people delay for years.

Before opening any account, read the charges. If you cannot comfortably maintain the minimum balance, choose a zero-balance account instead.

Step 3: Do not leave too much idle in a savings account

A savings account is not for investment; it holds short-term funds for bills, EMIs, daily expenses, and emergency cash. Any extra money loses value there.

Keep one to two months of expenses in your primary savings account. Place your emergency fund of 3 to 6 months of expenses in a liquid mutual fund or a high-interest savings account for better returns and access within 24 hours.

Money sitting idle in a 3 per cent savings account while inflation runs 5-6 per cent erodes its value.

Step 4: Use multiple accounts with a clear goal

You can hold multiple savings accounts, but define a clear role for each. Use one for day-to-day spending and payments, and another for emergency funds or specific savings goals. Open accounts only when you have a clear financial need or objective.

A simple structure is to have two accounts. A primary one for salary, expenses, EMIs, and SIPs. A secondary account, ideally with a higher interest rate, for an emergency fund and short-term savings.

If you manage finances with your spouse, a joint account for shared expenses like rent, groceries, and utility bills helps to keep your personal savings separate.

Don’t overlook nominations. Every account needs a nominee, or your family faces legal trouble if something happens to you.

Mistakes to avoid

Do not keep all your money in a single account without a clear separation between spending and saving.

Do not ignore minimum balance requirements until a penalty appears on the statement.

Not closing old accounts from previous jobs; they attract charges and create clutter.

Avoid depositing large sums in a low-interest account, as it loses potential returns. A liquid fund offers better returns and remains accessible.

Avoid skipping the nomination update after a marriage, divorce, or family change.

Checklist

Check the interest rate and minimum balance for your current account.

Identify and close any accounts you no longer use.

Add or update nominations on every savings account you hold

Move your emergency fund to a liquid or higher-interest account.

Set up automatic transfers on salary day, one for investments and one for a savings buffer.

Read the schedule of charges, especially ATM limits and balance penalties.

FAQs

What features matter most in a savings account for regular use?

Look for low minimum balances, free ATM withdrawals, a good mobile app and a reasonable interest rate. For most, easy access and low charges matter more than interest on a salary account.

Which charges and balance rules most often trip up customers?

The charges that customers often overlook are minimum balance requirements and ATM penalties. These are avoidable by selecting the right account or staying aware of your usage.

How much idle cash should stay in a savings account?

Keep one to two months’ expenses in savings for daily use. Store your emergency fund in a separate, liquid, higher-interest account. Invest any extra funds in mutual funds and stocks for your goals.

When do multiple accounts help more than they complicate things?

Multiple accounts help if each serves a clear purpose. One for daily use, one for emergencies, and one for joint expenses. Without a clear purpose, they add confusion and extra fees.