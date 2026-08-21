SBI acquires 1.84 lakh sq ft building on Kharadi leasehold land for ₹414 cr

State Bank of India (SBI) has acquired leasehold rights over an 8,581-sq-metre parcel in Pune’s Kharadi Knowledge Park, along with outright ownership of a 17,078.56-sq-metre building standing on the land, for ₹414 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction was registered on August 14, 2026, according to property registration details. The deed of assignment was executed between Siddhivinayak Enterprises as the assignor and State Bank of India as the assignee.

The property is located at Kharadi Knowledge Park, Village Kharadi, Taluka Haveli, Pune district, a prominent commercial and IT corridor in the city.

What SBI has acquired

The deal covers 8,581 sq metres of leasehold land, equivalent to around 92,361 sq ft. SBI has also acquired outright ownership of the building standing on that land.

The building has an area of 17,078.56 sq metres, or approximately 1.84 lakh sq ft, and comprises a basement, stilt and 15 floors.

The consideration for the transaction is ₹414 crore, while the stamp duty paid was ₹28.98 crore.

What is the implied value?

If the entire ₹414-crore consideration were hypothetically divided by the 8,581-sq-metre land area, it would work out to about ₹4.82 lakh per sq metre, or roughly ₹44,800 per sq ft of land area.

However, this is only an indicative calculation, not the actual price of the land, because SBI is also acquiring the 1.84-lakh-sq-ft building. The acquisition gives SBI control over a sizeable built-up commercial asset in Kharadi, which has emerged as a major office and business hub in Pune.