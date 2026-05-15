SC's benami ruling: What families can do if ownership comes under scrutiny?

The judgment underlines the need for families to review wills, title documents, inheritance records and informal ownership arrangements to ensure they are legally defensible under the evolving benami law framework.

What is benami property?

A benami property is one where the person named as the owner did not actually pay for it. Under Section 2(9) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, a property held in another person’s name for the real buyer’s benefit can be treated as benami.

“However, the law provides exceptions for certain genuine arrangements, such as properties held by a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in a fiduciary capacity, or in the name of a spouse or child from known sources of income, and certain jointly-held properties with close family members, subject to statutory conditions. Properties falling outside these exceptions can be attached and confiscated by the central government,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Pre-2016 properties can be confiscated

The Supreme Court noted that while the 1988 Benami Act existed earlier, the 2016 amendments introduced a complete enforcement framework, including attachment, adjudication and confiscation mechanisms. The court held that these procedural provisions can apply retrospectively, even to older benami transactions.

“In effect, authorities can initiate attachment and confiscation proceedings against properties linked to pre-2016 benami transactions, treating confiscation as a civil consequence rather than criminal punishment. However, stricter penal provisions introduced in 2016 cannot be applied retrospectively,” says Agrawal.

Older benami properties may face confiscation, but criminal prosecution or enhanced punishment for pre-2016 transactions would not apply.

Impact of the Supreme Court order

The ruling significantly strengthens the powers of benami authorities by allowing the 2016 procedural framework to be used even for older transactions. The Supreme Court also made it clear that courts will examine the real nature of a transaction, not just the documents on record. In Manjula v D A Srinivas, the court held that a will cannot legitimise a benami arrangement and upheld the property’s confiscation.

“The judgment is likely to increase scrutiny of old family property arrangements and pending ownership disputes. The judgment may also affect pending civil disputes where one party claims that the real ownership is different from the registered ownership. While criminal punishment for pre-2016 transactions remains restricted, the risk of attachment and confiscation of such properties has clearly increased,” says Agrawal.

Check old property records

Families should check who actually paid for the property and whether the payment trail matches the registered owner. If one person owns the property on paper but another funded it, the arrangement could raise benami concerns.

“They should also verify whether the arrangement falls within recognised exceptions, such as property held in the name of a spouse, child, HUF karta or fiduciary, and whether the funds came from known sources. Sale deeds, bank records, tax returns, gift deeds and family settlement documents should be reviewed carefully,” says Agrawal.

The Supreme Court has clarified that later documents, such as wills or affidavits, may not cure a benami transaction if the original arrangement itself was questionable.

Verify genuine ownership

Families must ensure that the person making the will had genuinely purchased the property using their own funds. The sale deed, bank records and income-tax filings should support ownership.

“This has become particularly important after the SC’s ruling in Manjula v D A Srinivas, which clarified that a Will cannot legitimise a benami arrangement. If the testator was merely a name-lender and not the real owner, the Will would convey no valid title,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Can benami property be regularised?

At present, there is no legal mechanism to regularise or legitimise a benami property. “However, if a person believes a transaction may be treated as benami, they should seek legal advice to examine whether it falls within the statutory exceptions provided under Section 9A of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988,” says Kaur.

Check before making a will

Before drafting a will, individuals should ensure that the property was purchased using their own legitimate funds and that the title is legally defensible.

Proper documentation, including sale deeds, bank records and tax filings, should clearly establish ownership and source of funds.

“The Court may examine factors such as who paid for the property, who possessed it, the relationship between the parties, custody of title deeds and how the property was dealt with over time to determine whether the arrangement was benami in substance. If the original transaction itself was benami, the property can still face attachment and confiscation despite being bequeathed through a Will,” says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, AQUILAW.

Document ownership clearly

Families should document property arrangements properly and route payments through banking channels to avoid scrutiny under the Benami Act.

If parents fund a child’s property, they should ideally support the transfer with a registered gift deed. In joint purchases by spouses or siblings, the sale deed should clearly record all contributors as co-owners along with their respective shares. Separate co-ownership agreements can further clarify rights and contributions.

“Where property is purchased in the name of a spouse or child using known sources of income, the law provides a recognised exception. However, purchases in the name of parents or other relatives can attract scrutiny unless the funding and ownership structure are transparently documented,” says Nag.

Families should maintain clear records of sale deeds, bank transfers, tax filings, gift deeds and ownership agreements. They should avoid oral understandings or informal arrangements, as courts will examine the real nature of the transaction rather than just the paperwork.

Dos and don’ts for families

Do’s

Use written and registered documents for all property arrangements

Route payments through banking channels

Ensure sale deeds reflect the true owners and contributors Don’ts

Avoid oral or informal arrangements

Don’t use structures to hide ownership or funds

Don’t assume family relationships automatically qualify for exemption

Don’t rely on a Will to cure a defective or benami title