Senior citizen FD rates in June-end up to 8.5%: Top picks across lenders

Senior citizens looking for stable income from fixed deposits (FDs) can currently earn interest rates of up to 8.5 per cent, with small finance banks (SFBs) offering the highest rates in June-end.

While traditional banks continue to attract conservative investors, several smaller lenders are offering higher rates for senior citizen deposits.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, FD rates for senior citizens are as of June 24. SFBs dominate the highest-rate segment, while private sector and public sector banks (PSBs) offer relatively lower rates.

SFBs offer up to 8.5 per cent on FDs

SFBs are currently offering some of the most attractive FD rates for senior citizens , with Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offering the highest rate of 8.5 per cent for specific tenures.

Top offerings among SFBs:

• Equitas Small Finance Bank: Offers the highest rate of 8.5 per cent for a three-year-and-one-day Maxima FD.

• Shivalik Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.5 per cent for a tenure between 23 months and 27 months.

• Jana Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.3 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer rates of up to 8.25 per cent for selected tenures.

Private sector banks offer up to 8 per cent

Private sector banks offer comparatively lower rates but remain popular among depositors due to their established banking networks.

Top private sector bank FD offerings:

• DCB Bank: Offers up to 8 per cent for select tenures.

• SBM Bank India: Offers up to 8.35 per cent for deposits above 18 months and less than two years and three days.

• IDFC FIRST Bank: Offers up to 7.6 per cent for deposits between 500 days and three years.

Other private banks such as Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank offer rates between 7.75 per cent and 7.95 per cent for select tenures.

PSBs offer up to 7.45 per cent

PSBs continue to offer moderate FD rates compared with small finance and private sector banks. However, they remain a preferred option for investors prioritising established institutions.

Top PSB FD offerings:

• Bank of India: Offers up to 7.45 per cent for a three-year tenure.

• Punjab & Sind Bank: Offers up to 7.35 per cent for a 666-day deposit.

• Indian Bank: Offers up to 7.3 per cent for a 555-day FD.

Senior Citizen FD Table Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.90 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.85 7.90 7.25 7.25 --- Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.60 7.60 7.50 7.50 --- ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.25 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50 6.50 6.25 6.25 --- Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.50 8.30 8.00 7.00 --- Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.50 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.50 8.00 6.75 6.75 --- slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.75 --- Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25 30 months 7.40 7.40 8.05 7.40 --- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30 2 years 7.75 7.75 7.70 7.00 --- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 666 days 6.50 8.00 7.50 7.25 --- PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 7.20 5 years to 10 years 6.75 6.95 7.20 7.20 --- Bandhan Bank 7.95 2 years to less than 3 years 7.50 7.75 6.60 6.60 --- City Union Bank 7.50 555 days 6.90 6.75 6.75 6.50 0.05% on 271 days to 5 years; 0.10% on above 5 years to 10 years CSB Bank 7.50 18 months 5.15 5.90 5.90 6.15 --- DBS Bank 7.35 376 days to 400 days 6.80 6.90 6.75 6.75 --- DCB Bank 8.00 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 7.15 7.25 8.00 7.25 0.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months, 60 months to 61 months ** Federal Bank 7.30 15 months 6.75 7.25 6.90 6.90 --- HDFC Bank 7.00 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7months 6.75 6.95 6.90 6.65 --- ICICI Bank 7.10 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75 6.95 7.10 7.00 --- IDFC FIRST Bank 7.60 500 days to 3 years 6.75 7.60 7.00 6.25 --- IndusInd Bank 7.75 2 years to 3 years 7.25 7.75 7.15 7.00 --- Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.80 888 days 7.30 7.20 7.25 7.25 0.25% on all tenures IDBI Bank 7.00 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.70 6.85 6.75 6.40 0.15% on 555 days & 700 days Karnataka Bank 7.40 555 days 6.90 6.55 6.55 5.90 --- Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.30 2 years to less than 3 years 6.85 6.90 6.75 6.75 --- RBL Bank 7.70 18 months to 3 years 7.50 7.70 7.20 7.20 0.25% on all tenures SBM Bank India 8.35 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.60 7.60 7.50 7.50 --- South Indian Bank 7.30 30 months 6.75 6.70 6.20 6.20 --- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.70 567 days (TMB567) 7.30 7.20 7.20 7.20 --- YES Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to less than 24 month; 36 months to less than 60 months 7.15 7.75 7.50 7.50 --- PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 7.25 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.75 6.75 6.90 7.00 0.10% on tenures of above 1 year to 5 years Bank of India 7.45 3 years 7.00 7.45 6.75 6.75 0.15% on tenures 180 days to 10 years Bank of Maharashtra 7.15 400 days 6.90 5.75 5.50 5.50 --- Canara Bank 7.10 555 days 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 0.10% on tenure of 444 days & 555 days Central Bank of India 7.20 444 days 6.60 6.50 6.50 6.50 --- Indian Bank 7.30 555 days 6.60 6.55 6.50 6.75 0.25% on all tenures Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 444 days 7.00 6.60 6.60 6.60 0.25% on all tenures Punjab National Bank 7.10 444 days 6.75 6.80 6.85 6.80 0.30% for tenures up to 5 years Punjab & Sind Bank 7.35 666 days 6.35 6.35 6.45 6.35 0.15% on tenure of 375 days, 444 days, 666 days, 777 days, 999 days & PSB Green Earth (22 months, 44 months, 66 months) State Bank of India 7.05 5 years to 10 years 6.75 6.80 7.05 7.05 0.10% on all tenures Union Bank of India 7.15 555 days 6.70 6.60 6.50 6.50 0.25% on all tenures FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- --- HSBC Bank 6.00 601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months 4.50 5.85 6.00 --- --- Standard Chartered Bank 7.10 1 year to 376 days 7.10 7.00 6.75 --- --- Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above Note: **Depositors aged 70 years and above Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 24th June 2026 State Bank of India offers up to 7.05 per cent for five-year to 10-year deposits.

Compare rates before investing in senior citizen FDs

Higher interest rates can help senior citizens generate better fixed income, but experts suggest evaluating factors beyond returns before choosing a bank.

“Fixed deposits continue to remain attractive for investors seeking stable and predictable returns. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has recently revised its FD rates upward from 7.45 per cent to 7.8 per cent for regular citizens and from 7.95 per cent to 8.3 per cent for senior citizens,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stable Money.

He added that several banks on the platform are offering more than 8 per cent interest rates for senior citizens, including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Investors should compare FD offerings across banks rather than limiting themselves to their existing banking relationships. He added that factors such as the bank’s financial strength, asset quality, deposit tenure and liquidity requirements should also be considered before investing.

Investors should also remember that deposits are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme up to Rs 5 lakh per bank. Diversifying deposits across institutions can help manage risk while maintaining predictable income.