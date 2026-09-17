Senior citizen FD rates in mid-September up to 8.5%: Top rates compared

Select small finance banks are offering senior citizens fixed deposit rates of up to 8.50 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com data as of September 16, 2026.

Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer the highest rate of 8.50 per cent, although the applicable tenures differ. Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.30 per cent, while Shivalik and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.25 per cent.

Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.90 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.85 7.90 7.25 7.25 --- Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.60 7.60 7.50 7.50 --- ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.50 800 Days 6.50 6.50 6.25 6.25 --- Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.50 8.30 8.00 7.00 --- Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.25 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.25 7.75 6.50 6.50 --- slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 2 years 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.75 --- Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.50 5 years 7.40 7.40 8.50 7.40 --- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months 7.75 7.75 7.70 7.00 --- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 666 days 6.50 8.00 7.50 7.25 --- PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 7.25 5 years to 10 years 6.75 7.00 7.25 7.25 --- Bandhan Bank 7.95 2 years to less than 3 years 7.50 7.75 6.60 6.60 --- City Union Bank 7.50 555 days 6.90 6.75 6.75 6.50 0.05% on 271 days to 5 years; 0.10% on above 5 years to 10 years CSB Bank 7.35 18 months 5.25 6.00 6.00 6.00 --- DBS Bank 7.35 376 days to 400 days 6.80 6.90 6.75 6.75 --- DCB Bank 8.00 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 7.15 7.25 8.00 7.25 0.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months, 60 months to 61 months ** Federal Bank 7.20 48 months 6.75 7.00 6.90 6.90 --- HDFC Bank 7.10 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 6.75 6.95 6.90 6.65 --- ICICI Bank 7.10 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75 6.95 7.10 7.00 --- IDFC FIRST Bank 7.35 500 days to 3 years 6.75 7.35 7.00 6.25 --- IndusInd Bank 7.75 2 years to 3 years 7.25 7.75 7.15 7.00 --- Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.55 888 days 7.05 7.20 7.25 7.25 0.25% on all tenures IDBI Bank 7.00 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.70 6.85 6.75 6.40 0.15% on 555 days & 700 days Karnataka Bank 7.40 555 days 6.90 6.55 6.55 5.90 --- Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.30 2 years to less than 3 years 6.85 6.90 6.75 6.75 --- RBL Bank 7.70 18 months to 3 years 7.50 7.70 7.20 7.20 0.25% on all tenures SBM Bank India 7.80 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.60 7.60 7.50 7.50 --- South Indian Bank 7.30 30 months 6.75 6.70 6.20 6.20 --- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.70 567 days (TMB567) 7.30 7.20 7.20 7.20 0.10% on tenures of 1 year to 566 days and above 567 days to 10 years; 0.05% on 567 days (TMB 567). YES Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to less than 24 month; 36 months to less than 60 months 7.15 7.75 7.50 7.50 --- PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 7.25 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.75 6.75 6.90 7.00 0.10% on tenures of above 1 year to 5 years Bank of India 7.45 3 years 7.00 7.45 6.75 6.75 0.15% on tenures 180 days to 10 years Bank of Maharashtra 7.15 400 days 6.90 5.75 5.50 5.50 --- Canara Bank 7.10 555 days 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 0.10% on tenure of 444 days & 555 days Central Bank of India 7.25 444 days 6.60 6.50 6.50 6.50 --- Indian Bank 7.15 555 days 6.60 6.55 6.50 6.75 0.25% on all tenures Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 444 days 7.00 6.60 6.60 6.60 0.25% on all tenures Punjab National Bank 7.10 444 days 6.75 6.80 6.85 6.80 0.30% for tenures up to 5 years Punjab & Sind Bank 7.35 666 days 6.35 6.35 6.45 6.35 0.15% on tenure of 375 days, 444 days, 666 days, 777 days, 999 days & PSB Green Earth (22 months, 44 months, 66 months) State Bank of India 7.05 5 years to 10 years 6.75 6.80 7.05 7.05 0.10% on all tenures Union Bank of India 7.05 555 days 6.70 6.60 6.50 6.50 0.25% on all tenures FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- --- HSBC Bank 6.00 601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months 4.50 5.85 6.00 --- --- Standard Chartered Bank 7.10 1 year to 376 days 7.10 7.00 6.75 --- --- Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above Note: **Depositors aged 70 years and above Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 16 September 2026

The higher rates available can make bank FDs attractive for those seeking predictable interest income. However, the highest rate is generally linked to a specific tenure, so comparing rates across the period for which the money is to be invested remains important.

How banks compare

Among private banks, DCB Bank offers the highest rate at 8 per cent, followed by Bandhan Bank at 7.95 per cent and IndusInd Bank at 7.75 per cent. RBL Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.70 per cent and 7.75 per cent, respectively.

Public sector banks offer lower peak rates. Bank of India offers up to 7.45 per cent, while Punjab & Sind Bank offers 7.35 per cent. State Bank of India offers up to 7.05 per cent for senior citizens.

Among foreign banks, Standard Chartered Bank offers the highest rate at 7.10 per cent, followed by Deutsche Bank at 7 per cent and HSBC Bank at 6 per cent.

Check the tenure before booking

The highest rate does not apply across all FD periods. For example, Suryoday's 8.50 per cent rate is available for five years, while its one- and three-year rates are 7.40 per cent.

Jana offers 8.30 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years, but its five-year rate is 8 per cent.

Depositors should also check premature withdrawal rules, taxation and deposit insurance before investing. For those aged 80 years and above, some banks offer an additional rate over the senior citizen rate.