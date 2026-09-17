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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior citizen FD rates in mid-September up to 8.5%: Top rates compared

Senior citizen FD rates in mid-September up to 8.5%: Top rates compared

Small finance banks offer the highest rates, while select lenders provide extra interest for super senior citizens aged 80 or more

Fixed Deposits

Amit Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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Select small finance banks are offering senior citizens fixed deposit rates of up to 8.50 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com data as of September 16, 2026.
 
Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer the highest rate of 8.50 per cent, although the applicable tenures differ. Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.30 per cent, while Shivalik and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.25 per cent.
 
Bank NameInterest Rates (p.a.)Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
Highest slab1-year tenure (%)3-year tenure (%)5-year tenure (%)10-year tenure (%)
%Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank7.9030 months 1 day to 36 months6.857.907.257.25---
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.503 years 1 day (Maxima FD)7.607.607.507.50---
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.50800 Days6.506.506.256.25---
Jana Small Finance Bank8.30Above 2 years to 3 years7.508.308.007.00---
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.2523 months 1 day to 27 months6.257.756.506.50---
slice Small Finance Bank7.7518 months 1 day to 2 years6.507.507.256.75---
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.505 years7.407.408.507.40---
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank8.303 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months7.757.757.707.00---
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.25666 days6.508.007.507.25---
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank7.255 years to 10 years6.757.007.257.25---
Bandhan Bank7.952 years to less than 3 years7.507.756.606.60---
City Union Bank7.50555 days6.906.756.756.500.05% on 271 days to 5 years; 0.10% on above 5 years to 10 years
CSB Bank7.3518 months5.256.006.006.00---
DBS Bank7.35376 days to 400 days6.806.906.756.75---
DCB Bank8.0024 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months7.157.258.007.250.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months, 60 months to 61 months **
Federal Bank7.2048 months6.757.006.906.90---
HDFC Bank7.103 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months6.756.956.906.65---
ICICI Bank7.103 years 1 day to 5 years6.756.957.107.00---
IDFC FIRST Bank7.35500 days to 3 years6.757.357.006.25---
IndusInd Bank7.752 years to 3 years7.257.757.157.00---
Jammu & Kashmir Bank7.55888 days7.057.207.257.250.25% on all tenures
IDBI Bank7.00Above 2 years to less than 3 years6.706.856.756.400.15% on 555 days & 700 days
Karnataka Bank7.40555 days6.906.556.555.90---
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.302 years to less than 3 years6.856.906.756.75---
RBL Bank7.7018 months to 3 years7.507.707.207.200.25% on all tenures
SBM Bank India7.80Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days7.607.607.507.50---
South Indian Bank7.3030 months6.756.706.206.20---
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.70567 days (TMB567)7.307.207.207.200.10% on tenures of 1 year to 566 days and above 567 days to 10 years; 0.05% on 567 days (TMB 567).
YES Bank7.7518 months 1 day to less than 24 month; 36 months to less than 60 months7.157.757.507.50---
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda7.25555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme6.756.756.907.000.10% on tenures of above 1 year to 5 years
Bank of India7.453 years7.007.456.756.750.15% on tenures 180 days to 10 years
Bank of Maharashtra7.15400 days6.905.755.505.50---
Canara Bank7.10555 days6.756.756.756.750.10% on tenure of 444 days & 555 days
Central Bank of India7.25444 days6.606.506.506.50---
Indian Bank7.15555 days6.606.556.506.750.25% on all tenures
Indian Overseas Bank7.10444 days7.006.606.606.600.25% on all tenures
Punjab National Bank7.10444 days6.756.806.856.800.30% for tenures up to 5 years
Punjab & Sind Bank7.35666 days6.356.356.456.350.15% on tenure of 375 days, 444 days, 666 days, 777 days, 999 days & PSB Green Earth (22 months, 44 months, 66 months)
State Bank of India7.055 years to 10 years6.756.807.057.050.10% on all tenures
Union Bank of India7.05555 days6.706.606.506.500.25% on all tenures
FOREIGN BANKS
Deutsche Bank7.00Above 1 year to 2 years5.006.256.25------
HSBC Bank6.00601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months4.505.856.00------
Standard Chartered Bank7.101 year to 376 days7.107.006.75------
Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above
Note: **Depositors aged 70 years and above
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Interest rates as of 16 September 2026
 
The higher rates available can make bank FDs attractive for those seeking predictable interest income. However, the highest rate is generally linked to a specific tenure, so comparing rates across the period for which the money is to be invested remains important.

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How banks compare

 
Among private banks, DCB Bank offers the highest rate at 8 per cent, followed by Bandhan Bank at 7.95 per cent and IndusInd Bank at 7.75 per cent. RBL Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.70 per cent and 7.75 per cent, respectively.
 
Public sector banks offer lower peak rates. Bank of India offers up to 7.45 per cent, while Punjab & Sind Bank offers 7.35 per cent. State Bank of India offers up to 7.05 per cent for senior citizens.
 
Among foreign banks, Standard Chartered Bank offers the highest rate at 7.10 per cent, followed by Deutsche Bank at 7 per cent and HSBC Bank at 6 per cent.
 

Check the tenure before booking

 
The highest rate does not apply across all FD periods. For example, Suryoday's 8.50 per cent rate is available for five years, while its one- and three-year rates are 7.40 per cent.
 
Jana offers 8.30 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years, but its five-year rate is 8 per cent.
 
Depositors should also check premature withdrawal rules, taxation and deposit insurance before investing. For those aged 80 years and above, some banks offer an additional rate over the senior citizen rate.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:23 PM IST