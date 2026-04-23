Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.5%: Best bank offers in April 2026

Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.5%: Best bank offers in April 2026

With markets volatile, senior citizens are turning to fixed deposits. Here's a bank-wise look at FD rates and strategies to maximise returns in April 2026

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is the continuous fall in the stock market giving you jitters about your investments and savings? You are not alone. That is why risk-averse Indians, particularly senior citizens, are turning to fixed deposits, which are seen as a safer option offering stable returns.
 
“With equity markets turning volatile, FDs are seeing renewed appeal as a stable and predictable return option, alongside alternatives like Public Provident Fund and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.
 
Which banks are offering the highest FD rates to senior citizens?
 
Here is a look at the banks offering the highest fixed deposit returns to senior citizens in April 2026, based on data shared by PaisaBazaar.
 
 
Small finance banks

Also Read

Sweets

Sweet binge triggers paralysis: What is hypokalemic periodic paralysis?

heatwave migraines

Can hot weather trigger migraines? Experts explain the hidden link

salary, pay, purse

Salary arrears increasing tax outgo? Experts explain how Form 39 may help

Rolex Oyster Perpetual (Rs 4.25 lakh)

Luxury market hits pause: Art soars, whisky and wine crash in 2025 reset

electrolyte, pills

Electrolytes vs medicines: What works best for heat stroke recovery?

 
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.00% (888 days)
1-year: 7.40%
3-year: 7.50%
5-year: 7.50%
10-year: 7.50%
 
ESAF Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.50% (501 days)
1-year: 5.25%
3-year: 6.50%
5-year: 6.25%
10-year: 6.25%
 
Jana Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.00% (above 1 year to 3 years)
1-year: 7.50%
3-year: 8.00%
5-year: 7.77%
10-year: 7.00%
 
Shivalik Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.30% (21 months 1 day to 22 months)
1-year: 6.50%
3-year: 7.25%
5-year: 6.75%
10-year: 6.75%
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.25% (30 months)
1-year: 7.40%
3-year: 7.40%
5-year: 8.05%
10-year: 7.40%
 
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Highest interest: 8.00% (2 years to 3 years)
1-year: 6.50%
3-year: 8.00%
5-year: 7.50%
10-year: 7.25%
 
How do private banks compare on FD rates?
 
Private sector banks
 
Bandhan Bank
Highest interest: 7.75% (2 years to less than 5 years)
1-year: 7.50%
3-year: 7.75%
5-year: 6.60%
10-year: 6.60%
 
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Highest interest: 7.75% (888 days)
1-year: 7.25%
3-year: 7.15%
5-year: 7.10%
10-year: 7.10%
 
SBM Bank India
Highest interest: 8.35% (391 days to 15 months)
1-year: 7.60%
3-year: 7.60%
5-year: 7.50%
10-year: 7.50%
 
YES Bank
Highest interest: 7.75% (3 years to less than 5 years)
1-year: 7.15%
3-year: 7.75%
5-year: 7.50%
10-year: 7.50%
 
What are PSU bank FD rates for senior citizens?
 
Public sector banks
 
Bank of India
Highest interest: 7.10% (450 days – Star Swarnim)
1-year: 6.75%
3-year: 7.00%
5-year: 6.75%
10-year: 6.75%
 
Bank of Maharashtra
Highest interest: 7.15% (400 days)
1-year: 6.70%
3-year: 5.75%
5-year: 5.50%
10-year: 5.50%
 
Canara Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (555 days)
1-year: 6.75%
3-year: 6.75%
5-year: 6.75%
10-year: 6.75%
 
Indian Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1-year: 6.60%
3-year: 6.55%
5-year: 6.50%
10-year: 6.75%
 
Indian Overseas Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1-year: 7.00%
3-year: 6.60%
5-year: 6.60%
10-year: 6.60%
 
Punjab National Bank
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1-year: 6.75%
3-year: 6.80%
5-year: 6.60%
10-year: 6.80%
 
Punjab & Sind Bank
Highest interest: 7.25% (666 days)
1-year: 6.35%
3-year: 6.35%
5-year: 6.45%
10-year: 6.35%
 
Union Bank of India
Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)
1-year: 6.75%
3-year: 6.70%
5-year: 6.50%
10-year: 6.50%
 
What are some common FD investment strategies?
 
• Breaking deposits across short, medium and long tenures
• Keeping some portion liquid through staggered maturities
• Mixing bank FDs with corporate deposits and government-backed schemes
• Aligning investments with time horizon and risk appetite
 
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt Ltd, said spreading deposits across tenures can help manage changing rate cycles.
 
“You can consider FD laddering as a practical measure: divide your money among various periods so that not all the deposits grow at today’s lower rates, and at the same time, there are some maturities which are always coming up to get better rates if the cycle turns. This way, senior citizens can also opt for a combination of bank FDs, a few corporate FDs, and small savings schemes to get a blend of safety and slightly higher yields rather than sticking to a single product,” said Maurya.

More From This Section

Mumbai skyline

What $1 mn buys today: Real estate in India vs the world's costliest cities

funds, mutual fund, investors

Fund review: Kotak Midcap Fund

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

India's ultra-rich surge: 6th globally, billionaires to jump by 51% by 2031

dollars

1 in 5 ultra-rich are foreign-born: Indians are leading this global shift

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Father has to support child despite loans, wife's income: Uttarakhand HC

Topics : Fixed Deposit FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market CrashStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayBengal ElectionsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance