Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.5%: Best bank offers in April 2026

Is the continuous fall in the stock market giving you jitters about your investments and savings? You are not alone. That is why risk-averse Indians, particularly senior citizens, are turning to fixed deposits, which are seen as a safer option offering stable returns.

“With equity markets turning volatile, FDs are seeing renewed appeal as a stable and predictable return option, alongside alternatives like Public Provident Fund and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Which banks are offering the highest FD rates to senior citizens?

Here is a look at the banks offering the highest fixed deposit returns to senior citizens in April 2026, based on data shared by PaisaBazaar.

Small finance banks

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.00% (888 days)

1-year: 7.40%

3-year: 7.50%

5-year: 7.50%

10-year: 7.50%

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.50% (501 days)

1-year: 5.25%

3-year: 6.50%

5-year: 6.25%

10-year: 6.25%

Jana Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.00% (above 1 year to 3 years)

1-year: 7.50%

3-year: 8.00%

5-year: 7.77%

10-year: 7.00%

Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.30% (21 months 1 day to 22 months)

1-year: 6.50%

3-year: 7.25%

5-year: 6.75%

10-year: 6.75%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.25% (30 months)

1-year: 7.40%

3-year: 7.40%

5-year: 8.05%

10-year: 7.40%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.00% (2 years to 3 years)

1-year: 6.50%

3-year: 8.00%

5-year: 7.50%

10-year: 7.25%

How do private banks compare on FD rates?

Private sector banks

Bandhan Bank

Highest interest: 7.75% (2 years to less than 5 years)

1-year: 7.50%

3-year: 7.75%

5-year: 6.60%

10-year: 6.60%

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Highest interest: 7.75% (888 days)

1-year: 7.25%

3-year: 7.15%

5-year: 7.10%

10-year: 7.10%

SBM Bank India

Highest interest: 8.35% (391 days to 15 months)

1-year: 7.60%

3-year: 7.60%

5-year: 7.50%

10-year: 7.50%

YES Bank

Highest interest: 7.75% (3 years to less than 5 years)

1-year: 7.15%

3-year: 7.75%

5-year: 7.50%

10-year: 7.50%

What are PSU bank FD rates for senior citizens?

Public sector banks

Bank of India

Highest interest: 7.10% (450 days – Star Swarnim)

1-year: 6.75%

3-year: 7.00%

5-year: 6.75%

10-year: 6.75%

Bank of Maharashtra

Highest interest: 7.15% (400 days)

1-year: 6.70%

3-year: 5.75%

5-year: 5.50%

10-year: 5.50%

Canara Bank

Highest interest: 7.10% (555 days)

1-year: 6.75%

3-year: 6.75%

5-year: 6.75%

10-year: 6.75%

Indian Bank

Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)

1-year: 6.60%

3-year: 6.55%

5-year: 6.50%

10-year: 6.75%

Indian Overseas Bank

Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)

1-year: 7.00%

3-year: 6.60%

5-year: 6.60%

10-year: 6.60%

Punjab National Bank

Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)

1-year: 6.75%

3-year: 6.80%

5-year: 6.60%

10-year: 6.80%

Punjab & Sind Bank

Highest interest: 7.25% (666 days)

1-year: 6.35%

3-year: 6.35%

5-year: 6.45%

10-year: 6.35%

Union Bank of India

Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)

1-year: 6.75%

3-year: 6.70%

5-year: 6.50%

10-year: 6.50%

What are some common FD investment strategies?

• Breaking deposits across short, medium and long tenures

• Keeping some portion liquid through staggered maturities

• Mixing bank FDs with corporate deposits and government-backed schemes

• Aligning investments with time horizon and risk appetite

Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt Ltd, said spreading deposits across tenures can help manage changing rate cycles.

“You can consider FD laddering as a practical measure: divide your money among various periods so that not all the deposits grow at today’s lower rates, and at the same time, there are some maturities which are always coming up to get better rates if the cycle turns. This way, senior citizens can also opt for a combination of bank FDs, a few corporate FDs, and small savings schemes to get a blend of safety and slightly higher yields rather than sticking to a single product,” said Maurya.