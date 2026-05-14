Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.3%: Check best offers
Senior citizens are continuing to find the highest FD returns at small finance banks, particularly for tenures of one to three years
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Small finance banks offer some of the highest fixed deposit (FD) returns for senior citizens in mid-May, with some offering up to 8.3 per cent interest. In comparison, most large public and private sector banks are offering senior citizens FD rates of 6.6 per cent to 7.75 per cent.
Data shared by Stable Money shows that smaller lenders have a clear lead over larger banks in senior citizen deposit rates, particularly in short- and medium-term tenures.
Among the highest senior citizen FD rates currently available are 8.3 per cent from Shivalik Small Finance Bank for one year and 10 months, and 8.25 per cent each from Suryoday Small Finance Bank for two years and six months and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for 1 year and 301 days. Jana Small Finance Bank is offering up to 8 per cent for a three-year tenure.
Mid-term tenures continue to dominate
One of the key trends visible in the latest FD rate data is that banks are continuing to offer their best senior citizen returns largely in the one-year to three-year maturity bucket instead of very long-term deposits.
For instance:
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Bandhan Bank is offering 7.75 per cent for 3 years
RBL Bank is offering 7.7 per cent for 3 years
Yes Bank is offering 7.75 per cent for 3 years
IDFC First Bank is offering 7.5 per cent for 3 years
Meanwhile, among larger public sector banks, State Bank of India is offering up to 7.05 per cent, while Punjab National Bank and Bank of India are offering up to 7.1 per cent.
“Small finance banks continue to offer relatively higher interest rates than larger peers, with rates in the 8.25 per cent-8.3 per cent range for the senior citizen category and around 8.1 per cent for general investors,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money.
“This reflects a broader trend of smaller banks using competitive pricing to attract stable retail deposits,” he said.
|Senior Rates
|Senior Citizen Rates
|Bank Name
|Bank Type
|Special rate
|Special Tenure
|Sr Highest Rate (%)
|Sr Highest Rate tenure
|Sr 1Y (%)
|Sr 3Y (%)
|Sr 5Y (%)
|Sr 10Y (%)
|Bank of Baroda
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|7
|10Y
|6.6
|6.75
|6.9
|7
|Bank of India
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|7.1
|450D
|6.75
|7
|6.75
|6.75
|PNB
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|7.1
|444D
|6.75
|6.8
|6.6
|6.8
|SBI
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|7.05
|5Y
|6.75
|6.8
|7.05
|7.05
|Axis Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.2
|5Y
|6.75
|6.95
|7.2
|7.2
|Bandhan Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.75
|3Y
|7.5
|7.75
|6.6
|6.6
|FEDERAL BANK LTD.
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|3Y
|6.75
|7.25
|6.9
|6.9
|HDFC Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7
|3Y1D-4Y7M
|6.75
|6.95
|6.9
|6.65
|ICICI Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.1
|5Y
|6.75
|6.95
|7.1
|7
|IDFC First Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.5
|3Y
|6.75
|7.5
|7.5
|6.5
|IndusInd Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.5
|1Y 6M
|7.25
|7.4
|7.15
|7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.3
|2Y
|7
|6.9
|6.75
|6.75
|RBL Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.7
|3Y
|7.5
|7.7
|7.2
|7.2
|South Indian Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.3
|2Y
|6.75
|6.7
|6.2
|6.2
|Yes Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.75
|3Y
|7.15
|7.75
|7.5
|7.5
|AU SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.6
|3Y
|6.85
|7.6
|7.25
|7.25
|Jana SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8
|3Y
|7.5
|8
|7.77
|7
|Shivalik SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.30%
|1Y10M
|6.5
|7.25
|6.75
|Suryoday SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.25%
|2Y6M
|7.4
|8.05
|7.4
|Ujjivan SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.95%
|2Y
|7.75
|7.75
|Unity SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.00%
|1Y
|8
|7.25
|7.25
|Utkarsh SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.25%
|1Y 301D
|6.5
|8
|7.5
|slice SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.75%
|1Y6M1D
|6.25
|7.5
|7.25
|Bajaj Finance
|NBFC_BANK_TYPE
|7.75%
|3Y
|6.95
|7.75
|7.75
|NA
|Shriram Finance
|NBFC_BANK_TYPE
|7.75%
|3Y
|7.25
|7.75
|7.75
|NA
Why shorter FDs are getting attention
The current interest rate cycle has made many depositors cautious about locking money away for very long periods. As a result, many banks are rewarding depositors more for shorter and medium-duration deposits.
Jain said the 1.5-year to 3-year bucket is increasingly becoming attractive for savers because it balances returns and flexibility.
“Another notable trend is the emergence of the 1.5-3 years tenure bracket as a sweet spot. It allows investors to lock in relatively higher rates for a reasonable duration without overcommitting in a potentially evolving rate cycle,” he said.
This can especially matter for conservative investors who want stable returns while retaining the option to reinvest later if interest rates move higher again.
Should investors chase the highest FD rates?
Higher FD rates can improve returns but financial planners generally advise depositors not to look only at the headline number.
Small finance banks are covered under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation protection of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, including principal and interest. However, investors with large deposits may still prefer diversification across banks instead of concentrating money in one institution.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST