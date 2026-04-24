Shah Rukh's manager, family snap up ₹38 cr sea-facing homes in Bandra West

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, have purchased three apartments on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a total of ₹38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transactions involve three identical sea-facing flats in “Varun” building, developed by Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, each priced at ₹12.73 crore.

The apartments were purchased with a total of six car parking spaces. The building is currently under construction, with possession expected in December 2028, as per the documents.

Deal breakdown: ₹12.73 crore per apartment

Each of the three flats—located on the 16th and 17th floors—has:

Carpet area: 1,511 sq ft

Balcony area: 81 sq ft

Parking: 2 car parks per flat

The buyers include:

Mrs. Pooja Hitesh Gurnani

Mr. Hitesh Prakash Gurnani

Mr. Mohan Seoram Dadlani

All three units were registered on April 21, 2026, bringing the total transaction value to ₹38.21 crore.

Stamp duty crosses ₹2.16 crore

The deals also generated significant revenue for the state:

Total stamp duty paid: ₹2.16 crore+

Individual stamp duty ranged between ₹63.6 lakh and ₹76.4 lakh per flat

This highlights the premium nature of the transaction, as high-value property deals in Mumbai continue to contribute substantially to state revenues.

Price per sq ft: Premium Bandra benchmark

At ₹12.73 crore for approximately 1,511 sq ft carpet area, the deal translates to:

~₹84,000 per sq ft (carpet basis)

This places the transaction firmly in the upper tier of Bandra’s luxury residential market, especially given the Carter Road location, which is known for:

Sea-facing views

Limited inventory

High demand from HNIs and celebrities

Possession timeline: Long-term premium play

The possession date for the apartments is listed as December 31, 2028, indicating that the buyers are investing in under-construction premium inventory.

According to CRE Matrix, the building where the three apartments were purchased is being constructed under the redevelopment model. "The developer is redeveloping the old 'Varun' building after acquiring the development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited," CRE Matrix said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager, Pooja Gurnani, is reportedly among the highest-paid celebrity managers in India.