With the launch of a business cycle fund by Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, the category now has 20 schemes, which together manage ₹39,454 crore. By opting for these funds, investors allow the fund manager to decide which sectors to back at each stage of the economic cycle. Before adding a fund from this category, check whether it can offer something different from the diversified equity funds you already own.Business cycle funds’ managers track consumption, credit growth, capital expenditure, inflation, interest rates and policy to assess where the economy is in the cycle. “They position the portfolio in sectors where they expect earnings growth to strengthen in the next phase,” says Sadiya Khan, chief investment solution officer, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.The market favours specific types of businesses in different phases. “During recovery, improving demand, better capacity utilisation and a revival in credit growth benefit financials and businesses with high operating leverage,” says Manish Banthia, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund.In the expansion phase, earnings growth drives returns as companies step up capital expenditure. “Businesses with sound fundamentals and sustainable earnings growth can compound steadily during this phase even if their returns on equity may be lower than during the recovery phase,” says Manish Banthia, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund.Later in the cycle, an overheating economy, tighter policy or pressure on corporate balance sheets can prompt managers to reduce leverage and increase exposure to defensive businesses. If a slowdown follows, protecting capital becomes a priority.“During an expansion, banking, automobiles and capital goods may offer opportunities, while businesses providing essential goods and healthcare may experience relatively steadier demand during a slowdown,” says Sorbh Gupta, head of equity, Bajaj Asset Management.The approach gives managers a disciplined way to adjust portfolio risk as conditions change. It gives them the flexibility to pursue emerging opportunities and review exposure to sectors where conditions are weakening. Successful sector rotation can improve the trade-off between risk and return.“Business cycle funds allow investors to delegate the job of identifying the right sectors at the right prices to invest in, or book profits, to the investment teams within fund houses,” says Atul Bhole, senior fund manager, Kotak Asset Management Company.Repeated switches between sector funds can trigger taxes that eat into compounding. The prospect of a tax bill may deter investors from switching even when it makes sense to do so. “Buying and selling stocks within a fund does not trigger capital gains tax for unit holders, since they have not redeemed their units,” says Gupta.Turning points are difficult to spot. “A wrong call can leave the fund trailing a diversified fund for an extended period,” says Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer, Trackk. Dependence on the manager’s timing and sector choices can also make the fund more volatile than a diversified fund.Concentration in three to four sectors adds to risk. “The investment thesis in a particular sector identified by the fund manager may take time to play out. It might also get exposed to risks like regulatory changes, commodity or currency fluctuations, etc,” says Bhole.Many of these schemes are relatively young, so a good track record may reflect just one favourable phase.The category suits long-term equity investors who prefer to leave sector allocation to professionals. They should be comfortable with equity market volatility. They should also be prepared for anticipated changes in the cycle to take time, or even fail, to materialise. A business cycle typically lasts three to five years. “An investor needs to have a minimum horizon of five years to benefit from an investment in a business cycle fund,” says Bhole.Keep the fund as a satellite holding and consider allocating 5 to 10 per cent of your equity portfolio to it. “A systematic investment plan (SIP) suits most investors because it spreads entry across different phases of the cycle,” says Rohan Goyal, investment research analyst, MIRA Money.Invest in a business cycle fund only if the fund has outperformed a broad market index. “The wide spread in returns across schemes underlines that fund manager skill and the robustness of the investment process play a critical role in determining long-term performance,” says Khan.A fund that only manages to produce benchmark-hugging returns may not be making full use of its freedom to choose sectors.Check how sector weights have changed over time. “Persistent heavy exposure to the same few sectors across phases suggests the fund may be failing to follow its strategy,” says Goyal.Look for a fund manager and research team with experience in identifying which sectors stand to benefit at each stage.Read the fund manager’s commentary. “Check whether the fund manager is able to explain which phase of the cycle they think we are in, why the fund holds its current positions, and what would prompt a change,” says Gupte.Do not reject a scheme just because it has a high portfolio turnover. Do so only if the extra trading fails to improve performance.It is usually better to avoid paying an expense ratio that is noticeably higher than the category average.Stay invested if the fall reflects a temporary setback for the sector-specific bets that the fund manager has taken, but the manager is still adhering to the fund’s strategy.“Review your holdings in a fund if the manager changes the approach without explanation, a key fund manager leaves, or if the holdings drift away from the cycle logic,” says Goyal.Gupte suggests reassessing if the fund lags the broad market over a full cycle or repeatedly misreads the cycle.