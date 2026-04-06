Singer Shreya Ghoshal buys ₹29.7 cr luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased a premium residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Worli locality for ₹29.70 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The transaction, registered in April 2026 on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), adds to a growing list of high-value real estate deals in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

The apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy Worli, a high-end residential project in central Mumbai.

Details of the deal

Carpet area: 2,430 sq. ft.

Total area: 2,750 sq. ft.

Parking: 3 car spaces

Stamp duty paid: ₹1.78 crore

Registration charges: ₹30,000

Worli enjoys good connectivity to Mumbai’s key commercial districts and lifestyle hubs, making it one of the city’s most premium and strategically located localities.

The area is well connected via the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road, and the Western Express Highway, ensuring seamless access to both South Mumbai and the western suburbs. Over the years, Worli has transformed into a high-end residential and commercial destination, marked by luxury high-rises, premium office spaces, and upscale social infrastructure. The locality offers close proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point, while also being near leading retail centres, fine dining restaurants, reputed schools, and top healthcare facilities. Its blend of waterfront views, connectivity, and urban sophistication makes Worli a preferred address for professionals, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals seeking a premium lifestyle.

Shreya Ghoshal is an acclaimed Indian playback singer, widely regarded as one of the finest voices in Indian music.

She was born to Bishwajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer, and Sarmistha Ghoshal, a literature postgraduate. She rose to prominence after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood debut with Devdas (2002), gaining recognition for songs like “Bairi Piya.”

Over the years, she has sung numerous hit songs across multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Known for her versatility, emotive singing, and strong classical foundation, she has received several prestigious awards, including multiple National Film Awards, while maintaining a graceful and respected public image.