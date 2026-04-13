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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Singer Sonu Nigam sells Karjat land parcels worth ₹1.95 crore in four deals

Singer Sonu Nigam sells Karjat land parcels worth ₹1.95 crore in four deals

Singer Sonu Nigam sells paddy land in Maharashtra's Karjat across four transactions

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam’s land sale spree in Karjat totals ₹1.95 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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Singer Sonu Nigam has sold agricultural land parcels worth ₹1.95 crore in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, marking a multi-part transaction involving buyers across four separate deals registered on April 7, 2026, show property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
Mumbai investors and locals have acquired over 1.9 hectares of fertile paddy fields in Mauje Savele, signaling a rush for rural real estate amid Maharashtra's booming green energy and agri-tourism sectors.
 
As per registration records , the largest deal involved a 0.718-hectare parcel (Hissa No. 1B), sold for ₹75 lakh to a group comprising  Anil Prabhaker Kadu,  Nitin Prabhaker Kadu, and  Anthony Thomas George Vaz. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹4.5 lakh.
 
 
In another transaction, a 0.607-hectare parcel (Hissa No. 1A) was purchased by  Nitin Prabhaker Kadu for ₹50 lakh, with a stamp duty payment of ₹3 lakh. Additionally, a 0.405-hectare portion (Hissa No. 1A and 2) was jointly acquired by  Anil Prabhaker Kadu and  Anthony Thomas George Vaz for ₹50 lakh.
 
The smallest parcel, measuring 0.208 hectares (Hissa No. 1B), was sold for ₹20 lakh to Gaurav Gautam and Nidhi Upadhyay, attracting a stamp duty of ₹1.2 lakh.

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All four deals were registered on the same day, indicating a coordinated divestment of land holdings. The Karjat region, where the land is located, continues to see steady interest from investors due to its improving connectivity and proximity to Mumbai, making such agricultural land transactions increasingly common. 
In February 2026, Agam Kumar Nigam, father of singer Sonu Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.
 
Madh Island is a locality in Malad neighbouring Versova in Mumbai. Bollywood actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Vivek Agnihotri, Sanjay Mishra, and Ayushmann Khurrana own properties in the Versova area of Andheri. Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi own a bungalow in Madh Island.
 
The transaction includes land and a building known as Mango Villa, located within Suchak Cooperative Housing Society Limited. 
 
Documents show the property comprises a 2,329 sq ft ground-plus-first-floor IT structure and a 725 sq ft residential construction. The deal was registered on February 18, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹50 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 paid. The sellers were Swapna Kak and Rani Doshi (Verma), also known as Rani Amar Verma.
 
 In 2023, Sonu Nigam purchased two commercial offices with a total area of 5,547 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb for a total Rs 11.37 crore.
 
These offices are part of the free-sale component of a redevelopment project on Veera Desai Road in Andheri (west) being undertaken by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP.
 
The deals for both the offices were registered on March 15 2023, showed the documents accessed through real estate data analytics firm Propstack.
 
   

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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