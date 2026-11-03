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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Singer Vishal Mishra buys 4 flats in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹22.25 crore

Singer Vishal Mishra buys 4 flats in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹22.25 crore

The purchase in Andheri West includes a duplex spread across two floors, two terraces and three parking spaces; stamp duty paid on the transactions was around Rs 1.33 crore.

The purchase in Andheri West includes a duplex spread across two floors, two terraces and three parking spaces; stamp duty paid on the transactions was around Rs 1.33 crore.

The purchase in Andheri West includes a duplex spread across two floors, two terraces and three parking spaces; stamp duty paid on the transactions was around Rs 1.33 crore.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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Bollywood singer Vishal Mishra has bought four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹22.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
Vishal Mishra acquired four residential apartments across two floors in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society. According to the registration documents, the transactions involved multiple sellers and collectively amounted to ₹22.25 crore. In addition to the apartments, the purchase included three stilt parking spaces and two terraces. Mishra also paid approximately ₹1.33 crore in stamp duty, and the transactions were registered on October 26, 2026.
 
"The properties have a reported combined built-up area of 4,058.21 sq ft and a super built-up area of 5,071 sq ft. The largest transaction involved two apartments combined into a duplex unit spanning two floors. This unit alone accounts for a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft. Mishra acquired the duplex for approximately ₹9.30 crore," said CRE Matrix in a note. 
 
 
The duplex unit accounted for approximately ₹9.30 crore of the total transaction value. In another transaction, Mishra purchased an apartment for approximately ₹4.27 crore. This apartment has a built-up area of 880.27 sq ft and a super built-up area of 1,100 sq ft.
 
The singer acquired another apartment with a built-up area of 971 sq ft for approximately ₹4.02 crore. The fourth transaction involved an apartment measuring 760.25 sq ft in built-up area and 950 sq ft in super built-up area, which Mishra purchased for approximately ₹4.67 crore. 

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Together, the four transactions amount to ₹22.25 crore.
 
Apart from the residential apartments, the property documents mention two terraces and three stilt parking spaces as part of the purchase. 
 
Andheri West remains one of Mumbai’s established residential destinations due to its connectivity, social infrastructure, and proximity to major commercial and entertainment hubs. The locality offers access to prominent neighbourhoods such as Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara, and Goregaon. Moreover, its road and metro connectivity provides convenient access to several parts of Mumbai.

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 4:14 PM IST