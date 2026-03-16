SIP inflows rise 15% to ₹29,845 crore in February despite market volatility

Retail investors continued to pour money into mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) despite ongoing market volatility, highlighting the growing adoption of disciplined long-term investing.

SIP inflows in February 2026 rose 14.79% year-on-year to ₹29,845 crore, compared with ₹25,999 crore in February 2025, according to data from ICRA Analytics Ltd.

However, on a month-on-month basis, SIP contributions moderated slightly. Inflows in February declined 3.73% from ₹31,002 crore recorded in January 2026, reflecting some short-term fluctuations amid volatile market conditions.

Investor participation continues to expand

Despite global uncertainties and market swings, the number of retail investors participating through SIPs continued to rise.

The number of contributing SIP accounts increased to 9.44 crore in February 2026, up from 8.26 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, the total number of outstanding SIP accounts rose to 10.45 crore, compared with 10.17 crore in February 2025.

This steady increase in investor participation indicates that more households are turning to SIPs as a structured route to invest in mutual funds.

SIP assets remain strong despite market correction

Assets under management (AUM) linked to SIP investments stood at ₹16.64 lakh crore in February 2026. While this is higher in absolute terms, the share of SIP assets in the mutual fund industry’s overall AUM stood at 20.29%, slightly lower due to mark-to-market corrections in equity markets rather than a drop in investor inflows.

Industry data suggests that investors have largely stayed invested through market fluctuations rather than withdrawing funds.

What it means for investors

The sustained rise in SIP inflows reflects a broader shift in investor behaviour in India. Retail participation in mutual funds has grown rapidly in recent years due to greater financial awareness, easier digital access to investment platforms, and a growing preference for equity-linked long-term savings instruments.

SIPs, in particular, allow investors to invest small amounts regularly, helping them average out market volatility and build wealth over time.

For investors, the latest numbers indicate that market volatility has not dampened long-term investment discipline.