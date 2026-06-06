A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) involves investing a fixed amount at regular intervals in a mutual fund scheme. Let us understand how SIP works, its benefits, and why it is often considered suitable for beginner investors.

What is a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)?

Systematic Investment Plan is a method of investing a fixed sum of money at regular intervals, such as weekly, monthly or quarterly, in a mutual fund scheme. SIP helps build the financial discipline needed for long-term wealth creation. Since one can start with as little as ₹100, SIP is designed to encourage early, simple and sustainable investing that can prove useful over time. is a method of investing a fixed sum of money at regular intervals, such as weekly, monthly or quarterly, in a mutual fund scheme. SIP helps build the financial discipline needed for long-term wealth creation. Since one can start with as little as ₹100, SIP is designed to encourage early, simple and sustainable investing that can prove useful over time.

How SIP works

When you start an SIP, you are allotted units of the mutual fund scheme based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the day of investment. The NAV changes every day. If the NAV is lower on the day of your SIP instalment, you are allotted more units, and if it is higher, you are allotted fewer units.

This is known as rupee-cost averaging. With every SIP instalment, more units are added to your portfolio. Over time, this consistency helps average out the cost per unit and supports long-term wealth creation.

An illustration

Month Money invested Assumed NAV (₹) Units bought Total units in portfolio 1 20,000 50 400.00 400.00 2 20,000 55 363.64 763.64 3 20,000 63 317.46 1,081.10 4 20,000 52 384.62 1,465.71 5 20,000 48 416.67 1,882.38 6 20,000 43 465.12 2,347.50 7 20,000 53 377.36 2,724.85 8 20,000 61 327.87 3,052.72 9 20,000 65 307.69 3,360.41 10 20,000 63 317.46 3,677.87 11 20,000 66 303.03 3,980.91 12 20,000 68 294.12 4,275.02 Suppose an investor starts an SIP of ₹20,000 every month for 1 year. The portfolio may look like this for illustration purposes:

Here, the total money invested is ₹2.40 lakh. At the end of 12 months, the value of the portfolio would be ₹2.91 lakh. Note that this example assumes a period of rising NAV. In reality, markets move up and down. The illustration is only meant to make the concept easier to understand. When should you start an SIP? It is popularly said, “the best day to start an SIP was yesterday, but today works just fine”. SIP is designed to help investors who start early. It is particularly useful for beginners who want to begin investing but are hesitant to put in a large sum at one time. Because of the power of compounding, SIPs are usually better suited to long-term investing.

SIPs can also be useful during volatile markets. If the market falls, the same instalment buys more units. This can work to the investor’s advantage if markets recover later.

Why start an SIP early?

Apart from rupee-cost averaging, SIP is also known for the power of compounding. When you invest through an SIP, your money generates returns. Over time, those returns can also begin generating returns. This process becomes more meaningful the longer you stay invested.

SIPs can, therefore, be useful for long-term financial goals such as children’s education, retirement planning and other major life needs.

Types of SIPs

There are different types of SIPs that investors can consider:

Fixed SIP: This is the most common type, where a fixed amount is invested at regular intervals. Step-up SIP: This allows the investor to increase the SIP amount at regular intervals, usually when income rises and there is room to invest more. Perpetual SIP: This allows an investor to continue investing for as long as they want, since there is no fixed end date. Trigger SIP: This gets activated when certain market-based triggers set by the investor are met. It is meant for investors who prefer to time their investments based on market movements. Combo SIP: This involves investing in multiple SIPs to diversify across funds and reduce concentration risk.

Steps to choose an SIP

Outline your financial objective: Decide whether your goal is short-term or long-term and what you want this investment to help you achieve. Also assess your risk appetite, how much you can invest and how frequently you can invest. Choose the fund: Based on your financial goal, choose the type of fund you want to invest in, such as equity funds, debt funds or balanced funds, which combine equity and debt. Structured funds may also be open-ended or close-ended. Check historical performance: Review the fund’s past performance to get a sense of how it has performed over time. Open a mutual fund account: Fill in the required details and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Monitor your SIP investments: Keep track of how the SIPs in which you have invested are performing.

Common mistakes beginners make while opting for SIP

Investing less than they can afford: The higher the SIP amount, the faster the chances of moving towards your financial goals, provided the investment remains suitable for your overall plan. Investing for too short a period: The biggest strength of SIP is compounding. That advantage becomes limited if the investment horizon is too short. Not reading the offer documents: It is important to read the scheme documents carefully before investing in a mutual fund. Not increasing the SIP when income rises: If income goes up but the SIP instalment remains unchanged, the long-term financial plan may fall short of what could otherwise have been achieved.

Investing through an SIP is less about timing market entry and more about building the right financial behaviour. If an investor remains disciplined, SIP can play an important role in long-term wealth creation.

FAQs

Is SIP a risk-free option?

SIP is only a method of investing in mutual funds. It can help manage market volatility, but the investment itself remains subject to market risk. However, the effect of market volatility may reduce over a longer investment horizon.

How many funds are enough for most investors?

Many investors may begin with 2 or 3 funds and expand only when they are comfortable monitoring them properly.

Should an investor choose direct or regular plans?

Direct mutual funds do not include distributor commission, while regular plans do, which makes the expense ratio higher in the latter. However, an investor who wants the help of a mutual fund distributor may prefer a regular plan.

When do SIP and lump sum investments make more sense?

SIP makes sense when you want to invest regularly over the long term. You can start with as little as Rs 100 a month. On the other hand, if you have a large amount ready to invest, staggered lump sum investing may also be considered.

Is there a penalty for skipping SIP instalments?

No, there is usually no penalty for skipping SIP instalments, which is one reason it is considered a convenient investment route.