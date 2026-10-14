Small IPOs deliver 17% gains in 2026, beat larger issues: Kotak report

Smaller initial public offerings (IPOs) have delivered better listing-day returns than larger issues in 2026. However, a Kotak Institutional Equities report has cautioned that strong market performance may not be sustainable unless companies deliver the earnings growth investors are expecting.

According to the brokerage's October 11 report, titled Two markets, one crowd, smaller IPOs recorded weighted-average listing gains of 17% so far in 2026, compared with 13% for mid-sized IPOs and just 4% for large IPOs.

The trend has also been visible in the secondary market, where smaller companies have significantly outperformed large-cap stocks over the past six months.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 16% during the period, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 3%. In contrast, the Nifty 50 declined 5%.

The findings suggest that investor interest in smaller companies extends beyond new listings to stocks already trading on exchanges.

Smaller IPOs deliver higher returns

Kotak's analysis divided IPOs into three categories based on issue size: small IPOs below ₹1,000 crore, mid-sized IPOs between ₹1,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore, and large IPOs above ₹5,000 crore.

Smaller IPOs deliver higher returns

Source: Kotak Institutional Equities; weighted by issue size.

Investors chase small-caps as IPO gains outpace large issues in 2026 The difference is significant. Small IPOs have generated more than four times the average listing return of large IPOs.

For instance, an investment of ₹1 lakh in a hypothetical small IPO delivering a 17% listing gain would be worth ₹1.17 lakh on listing day. A similar investment earning a 4% gain would be worth ₹1.04 lakh.

These are category averages, however, and individual IPO returns can vary substantially.

The brokerage's analysis also showed that around 40% of IPOs in 2026 delivered listing gains exceeding 25%, compared with 22% in 2025.

However, the proportion was higher at 47% in 2024, suggesting that enthusiasm for new listings has fluctuated over the past three years.

IPO market remains active, but fundraising is lower

India has seen 96 IPOs raising approximately $12 billion so far in 2026, according to Kotak.

This compares with 103 IPOs raising $20 billion in 2025 and 91 IPOs raising $19 billion in 2024.

While the number of IPOs remains relatively high, the amount raised so far this year is below the full-year totals recorded in the previous two years.

Another notable trend is how companies are using IPO proceeds.

Around 60% of IPO fundraising in 2026 has come through offers for sale (OFS), where existing shareholders sell their holdings. Unlike a fresh issue, an OFS does not bring new capital into the company.

Kotak's analysis also found that only 23% of IPO proceeds were earmarked for expansion, new projects, plants and machinery.

Debt repayment accounted for 40%, while capital enhancement and working capital represented another 9%.

This means a substantial portion of the money raised through fresh issuances is being used to strengthen company balance sheets rather than directly finance new capacity.

Small-cap stocks gain 16% as Nifty falls 5%

The enthusiasm for smaller companies is not limited to IPOs.

Over the past six months, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has delivered a 16% return, outperforming the Nifty 50 by 21 percentage points.

The Nifty Midcap 100 also performed better than the benchmark, although its gain was a more modest 3%.

Kotak attributed the relative outperformance partly to investor interest in sectors such as capital goods, contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), defence and electronics manufacturing services (EMS).

These businesses are expected to benefit from India's push towards domestic manufacturing and increasing demand for specialised products and services.

However, the brokerage said the rally has been concentrated in select stocks and sectors rather than being broad-based.

Investors are putting more money into mid- and small-cap funds

The strong performance of smaller companies has also attracted more money into mutual funds focused on these stocks.

According to Kotak, dedicated mid- and small-cap funds accounted for 32% of total inflows into active equity mutual funds during the first eight months of 2026.

Their share was 25% in 2025 and just 15% in 2024.

In other words, nearly one-third of money flowing into active equity funds during January-August 2026 went into dedicated mid- and small-cap schemes.

The trend indicates that investors are increasingly allocating money to segments that have recently delivered stronger returns.

However, Kotak cautioned that higher inflows alone cannot sustain stock prices indefinitely.

Why Kotak is cautious about the rally

The brokerage's main concern is that stock prices in the mid- and small-cap segments are increasingly reflecting high expectations of future earnings growth.

Its analysis of the best-performing 10% of small- and mid-cap stocks within the Nifty 500 showed that much of their outperformance was driven by upgrades to earnings expectations and higher valuations.

An earnings upgrade means analysts expect a company to earn more profit than previously forecast.

A valuation rerating occurs when investors become willing to pay a higher price for each rupee of a company's earnings.

Both can lift share prices, even before the anticipated increase in profits materialises.

The risk arises when companies fail to deliver the growth already reflected in their stock prices.

Kotak warned that strong investment narratives have not always translated into sustained returns in the past.

The brokerage also noted that investors remain cautious about the earnings prospects of several larger companies because of economic, policy and regulatory uncertainties.

What should investors do?

The report highlights an important distinction between strong recent returns and sustainable long-term performance.

Smaller companies may offer greater growth potential, particularly in sectors benefiting from structural changes in the Indian economy. But their share prices can also be more sensitive to earnings disappointments and shifts in investor sentiment.

For IPO investors, strong listing gains do not necessarily guarantee continued returns after listing.

Kotak's historical analysis found that several highly subscribed IPOs and companies that delivered exceptional listing-day gains subsequently struggled to maintain those gains.

For mutual fund investors, the rising share of inflows into mid- and small-cap schemes is another reason to assess whether their portfolios have become overly concentrated in these segments.