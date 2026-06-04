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Smart Savings: How Senior Citizens Can Lower Health Insurance Premiums

With healthcare costs rising steadily, opting for a deductible can help senior citizens reduce health insurance premiums while retaining protection against major medical emergencies

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BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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As medical inflation rises, securing comprehensive health insurance for senior citizens has become vital, but also expensive. One way to keep costs down is to go in for a deductible, which can unlock price savings. This is a win-win for senior citizens, since it maintains the safety net of the policy for major medical emergencies while slashing annual premium expenses. If you have a secondary fund or an employer top-up to cover minor initial expenses, implementing a deductible can be a smart financial move. 
 

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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