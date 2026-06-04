Smart Savings: How Senior Citizens Can Lower Health Insurance Premiums

As medical inflation rises, securing comprehensive health insurance for senior citizens has become vital, but also expensive. One way to keep costs down is to go in for a deductible, which can unlock price savings. This is a win-win for senior citizens, since it maintains the safety net of the policy for major medical emergencies while slashing annual premium expenses. If you have a secondary fund or an employer top-up to cover minor initial expenses, implementing a deductible can be a smart financial move.