Playback singer Sonu Nigam has leased out three commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Singular Health Private Limited for a combined monthly rent of ₹12 lakh, months after purchasing the same properties from the company for ₹17 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The five-year leave-and-licence agreement was registered on November 3, 2026. The properties are located in the Aston building at Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road and have a combined carpet area of approximately 4,144 sq ft.

The arrangement is structured as a sale-and-leaseback transaction. Singular Health, which previously owned the units, sold them to Nigam in August and has now taken the premises back on lease.

The three units comprise two offices on the first floor, with a combined carpet area of 361 sq metres (approximately 3,885.77 sq ft), and a ground-floor unit measuring 24 sq metres (approximately 258.33 sq ft). The first-floor units come with four car parking spaces, while the ground-floor unit has no parking attached.

The lease carries a security deposit of ₹48 lakh. The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 3.5 per cent over the 60-month tenure, which runs from September 1, 2026, to August 31, 2031. The monthly rent starts at ₹12 lakh and rises to approximately ₹13.77 lakh in the fifth year.

At the starting rent, the property will generate ₹1.44 crore annually. Based on the stated escalation, the total rent over five years works out to approximately ₹7.72 crore.

From ₹17-crore purchase to leaseback

Nigam had purchased the three units from Singular Health for a combined ₹17 crore in August 2026. The transaction comprised two adjoining first-floor offices bought for ₹16 crore and a ground-floor unit acquired for ₹1 crore. The first-floor offices measured 3,885.77 sq ft and came with four parking spaces.

The purchases were registered on August 6, 2026, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The new lease agreement brings the same properties back into use by the seller, now as tenant.

A series of property transactions

The latest deal adds to a string of commercial and residential property transactions involving Nigam in Mumbai and the surrounding region.

In November 2023, Nigam purchased a 3,082 sq ft commercial office in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹14.30 crore. He subsequently sold the property for ₹18 crore in 2026, reportedly making a gain of around ₹3.70 crore before transaction costs and taxes.

In March 2023, he bought two commercial offices on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a combined ₹11.37 crore. The units, measuring a total of 5,547 sq ft, were part of the free-sale component of a redevelopment project undertaken by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP. The two transactions were valued at ₹5.83 crore and ₹5.54 crore, respectively.

In June 2024, Nigam sold another commercial property measuring 2,131 sq ft on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West for ₹7 crore. The transaction included two parking spaces.

His commercial property portfolio has also generated rental income. In December 2025, he leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial unit at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East for ₹19 lakh per month. The five-year lease included an escalation clause, taking the monthly rent to ₹20 lakh in the second year and rising further to ₹23.15 lakh by the fifth year. The total rental value over the tenure was estimated at ₹12.62 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Karjat land sales

Nigam also sold agricultural land parcels in Savele village in Karjat, Raigad district, in April and May 2026.

In April, he sold four parcels covering more than 1.9 hectares for a combined ₹1.95 crore. The transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, with individual parcels fetching ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

In May, he sold another five adjoining parcels covering approximately 1.067 hectares for ₹95 lakh. Together, the two rounds of land sales amounted to ₹2.9 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Business Standard.

Separately, in February 2026, Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq metre land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure at Madh Island in Mumbai for ₹10 crore. This was a transaction by his father and should not be counted among Sonu Nigam’s personal property acquisitions.