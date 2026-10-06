Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 08:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sonu Nigam buys two Andheri offices for ₹16 cr, adds to ₹1 cr Aston office

Sonu Nigam buys two Andheri offices for ₹16 cr, adds to ₹1 cr Aston office

₹17 crore and counting: Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Andheri

Sonu Nigam has leased a 4,257 sq. ft. commercial unit in Santacruz East’s Trade Centre BKC for ₹19 lakh per month, with a five-year escalating rental agreement

₹17 crore and counting: Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Andheri

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two commercial units measuring nearly 3,886 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹16 crore, adding to a ₹1 crore office he bought in the same building just weeks earlier, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
According to the registered agreement for sale reviewed for the transaction, Nigam purchased two units on the first floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex, Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West, from Singular Health Private Limited. The deal was registered on August 6, 2026.
 
The two units have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft and come with four car parking spaces in the basement stack-parking system. The consideration for the transaction was ₹16 crore, while stamp duty amounted to ₹96 lakh.
 
 
Second purchase in the same building
 
The latest transaction comes shortly after Nigam bought another commercial unit in the same Aston building from the same seller.

Also Read

Sonu Nigam has leased a 4,257 sq. ft. commercial unit in Santacruz East's Trade Centre BKC for ₹19 lakh per month, with a five-year escalating rental agreement

After Rs 3-cr Karjat land exit, Sonu Nigam makes Rs 1-cr Andheri office buy

dv

Startup Policy Forum unveils DeepVerse to boost India's deep-tech ecosystem

power demand, coal demand, coal stock, power plant

Several states seek extra power to avoid outages as supply tightens

gst

GST arrests may need court nod: What it could mean for taxpayers

Stock Market LIVE, SENSEX TODAY

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asian markets rise on tech rally

 
On August 6, 2026, he purchased a 258.33 sq ft ground-floor commercial unit for ₹1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. That transaction attracted ₹6 lakh in stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration fee.
 
With the latest ₹16 crore purchase, Nigam's acquisitions in the Aston building now total ₹17 crore, covering approximately 4,144 sq ft of carpet area across three commercial units.
 
The building's cooperative society had issued a no-objection certificate for the sale, according to a July 2026 letter included in the registration documents.
 
The transaction's pre-registration documentation puts the ready-reckoner value of the property at about ₹11.94 crore, below the ₹16 crore consideration recorded in the agreement.
 
Nigam's recent property activity
 
The latest acquisition adds to a series of property transactions involving Nigam in Mumbai and Maharashtra.
 
Earlier this year, Nigam sold land parcels in Karjat. In April, he sold multiple parcels measuring more than 1.9 hectares for a combined ₹1.95 crore, while in May he sold another 1.067 hectares for ₹95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
In 2025, Nigam was also reported to have leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial office at Trade Centre in BKC, Mumbai, for five years at a total rent of more than ₹12.61 crore.
 

More From This Section

Nifty, Sensex, stock market, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, IPOs, foreign portfolio investors, FPI flows, closing auction session, CAS, primary market, August market performance

Active vs passive: How investors can choose the right fund strategypremium

NPS, Pension

NPS, UPS or APY complaint? Here's how to raise it through Pension Sahayak

The Centre, in collaboration with states, has proposed to classify unregulated lending as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, with penalties including imprisonment of up to 10 years. The finance ministry has invited feedback by February 13 from st

RBI fixes 6.45% govt bond rate: How it works, interest payment explained

real estate, MUFG

Maintenance fee rises 90% in Gurugram township: What to check before buying

Property, home, house, home loan, residence

₹1,800 crore in a week: Embassy Origins sells 477 homes in North Bengaluru

Topics : Sonu Nigam

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsBJP Rajya Sabha candidate listSupreme Court on ECI claimIndiGo Fuel SurchargeQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 8:43 AM IST