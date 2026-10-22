Sonu Sood rents out Mumbai commercial unit; lease deal valued at ₹3.52 cr

Actor Sonu Sood has leased out a commercial unit in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a reported total rental value of ₹3.52 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October 2026.

The property is located in Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, a locality known for its connectivity to Mumbai’s western suburbs and proximity to commercial and entertainment hubs.

Rent to increase by 8% annually

The monthly rent is set at ₹5 lakh in the first year, rising to ₹5.4 lakh in the second year, ₹5.83 lakh in the third year, ₹6.29 lakh in the fourth year and ₹6.80 lakh in the fifth year.

According to the registration documents, the lease provides for a stepped-up rent over five years, with an annual escalation of approximately 8%.

The transaction involved a security deposit of ₹32 lakh. Stamp duty of ₹93,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000 were also paid, according to the documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Sood's other deals:

In February 2026, Sood leased a commercial unit at Trade Centre in Bandra East’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to HDFC Bank. The agreement was registered for a nine-year lease, with a starting monthly rent of ₹11.75 lakh.

The unit has a carpet area of approximately 2,700 sq ft and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The rent is fixed at ₹11.75 lakh per month for the first three years, with a 15% escalation at the end of each successive three-year period. The agreement also involved a security deposit of ₹70.50 lakh.

Sold Mahalaxmi apartment for ₹8.10 crore

In August 2025, Sood sold an apartment at Lokhandwala Minerva in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for ₹8.10 crore. The transaction was registered in August 2025, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment has a carpet area of 1,247 sq ft and a built-up area of approximately 1,497 sq ft. The deal included two parking spaces. Stamp duty of ₹48.60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction.

Square Yards’ analysis of registration records indicated that Sood had purchased the apartment in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore. The difference between the reported purchase and sale prices is ₹2.94 crore, before transaction costs, taxes and other expenses.

Bought Panvel land with son for ₹1.05 crore

In October 2025, Sood and his son Eshaan Sood purchased a land parcel in Shirdon, in Panvel taluka, for ₹1.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The land measures 0.065 hectares, equivalent to approximately 777 sq yd. The transaction involved stamp duty of ₹6.30 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, according to the report. Source: Business Standard.

Son’s separate purchase of an Andheri West apartment

A separate transaction reported in October 2025 involved Eshaan Sood purchasing an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹2.60 crore. The buyer was Eshaan Sood, not Sonu Sood.

The apartment has a RERA carpet area of approximately 900 sq ft and a built-up area of around 1,080 sq ft. Stamp duty of ₹15.60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 were reported for the transaction. Source: Business Standard.

Sonu Sood is an acclaimed Indian actor, film producer, and philanthropist, widely recognized for his work in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. He was born to Shakti Sood, an entrepreneur, and Saroj Sood, a professor. He began his acting career with the Tamil film Kallazhagar (1999) and gained recognition through his performances in films such as Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, and Simmba. Known for his versatile acting and commanding screen presence, he has earned appreciation for portraying both positive and negative characters.

Beyond cinema, Sonu Sood is widely admired for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he helped stranded migrant workers and students return home and supported people in need. Through the Sood Charity Foundation, he continues to support initiatives related to education, healthcare, and social welfare. His dedication to helping others has earned him widespread public appreciation and prestigious recognition, including the United Nations Development Programme’s SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award in 2020.