Prices of luxury independent floors in South Delhi’s premium residential colonies rose by up to 40% year-on-year in the July-September quarter of 2026, with a 2,500 sq ft floor in Category A neighbourhoods now estimated to cost between ₹18.5 crore and ₹29 crore, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a Category II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The sharpest increase was recorded in the 2,500 sq ft segment in Category A colonies, where the average indicative price rose to ₹23.75 crore in the third quarter of 2026 from ₹17 crore a year earlier. For larger, 6,000 sq ft floors, the average price increased 29% to ₹48.5 crore from ₹37.5 crore.

The report attributes the rise to demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs), coupled with limited availability of land and a growing preference for spacious homes in established neighbourhoods. Redevelopment of existing properties is also contributing to the supply of premium independent floors.

Category A colonies include Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh and Sundar Nagar, among others.

The increase was more moderate in Category B colonies, where prices of a 2,500 sq ft floor rose 13% year-on-year to an average of ₹10.75 crore from ₹9.5 crore. The price of a 3,200 sq ft floor increased 6% to ₹16.5 crore from ₹15.5 crore.

Category B neighbourhoods include Greater Kailash, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, Kailash Colony, Chirag Enclave and Anand Lok.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi classifies the capital’s residential colonies into eight categories, from A to H. These classifications are used in determining circle rates, property tax and stamp duty for property registration.

“South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with luxury independent floor prices appreciating by 6-40% across key colonies during the July-September 2026 quarter,” said Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer, Golden Growth Fund. He cited limited land availability, demand for larger homes, redevelopment-led supply and interest from HNIs and NRIs as factors supporting the market.

Jalan said the fund was also seeing interest from affluent investors looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. Established social infrastructure and rental potential, he added, were among the factors attracting long-term investors.

A large redevelopment opportunity

The report estimates that approximately 18,500 plots are available across 42 Category A and B colonies in South Delhi. It puts the redevelopment potential of these neighbourhoods at around ₹6.5 lakh crore, indicating a substantial opportunity for developers to unlock value from existing land and housing stock.

The fund’s estimates also underline the price differential between the two colony categories. A 2,500 sq ft floor in Category A colonies had an average indicative price of ₹23.75 crore in Q3 2026, more than twice the ₹10.75 crore average for a comparable-sized floor in Category B colonies. "We are witnessing growing interest from affluent investors, including those looking to diversify their exposure amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. South Delhi’s established social infrastructure, limited supply and strong rental potential make it an attractive destination for long-term capital appreciation and wealth preservation," said Jalan.