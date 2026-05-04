Spouse income can't be accessed via RTI, Delhi HC stresses privacy law

A spouse cannot use the Right to Information (RTI) Act to access the other partner’s income details, the Delhi High Court has clarified, reinforcing the boundary between transparency laws and personal financial privacy.

The ruling has direct implications for individuals involved in maintenance disputes, where financial disclosure often becomes a contentious issue.

RTI cannot override personal financial privacy

In a judgment delivered on April 28, the Delhi High Court held that income-related information, including income tax returns, is “personal information” and therefore exempt from disclosure under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, unless it serves a larger public interest. The case involved a wife who sought her estranged husband’s income details through an RTI application, arguing that the information was necessary to pursue her maintenance claim, PTI reported.

The court rejected this argument, noting that such financial details do not qualify for disclosure under the public interest exception. It emphasised that the RTI framework is designed to promote transparency in public authorities, not to facilitate access to private financial data of individuals.

CIC order set aside

The high court set aside a 2021 order by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had directed income tax authorities to disclose the husband’s taxable income details for specific financial years. The court termed the CIC’s direction “unsustainable in law”, underscoring that personal financial information cannot be disclosed merely because it is relevant to a private dispute, according to PTI.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who presided over the matter, relied on established legal principles, including Supreme Court precedents, to reiterate that income tax returns fall squarely within the ambit of protected personal information.

What this means for maintenance claims

For individuals pursuing maintenance or alimony, the ruling clarifies that RTI cannot be used as a shortcut to obtain a spouse’s financial records. Instead, the court pointed to existing legal mechanisms designed specifically for such disputes.

In maintenance proceedings, both parties are typically required to disclose their financial position through sworn affidavits. These include details of:

· Income from all sources

· Assets and liabilities

· Standard of living and expenses

This process ensures that courts have access to necessary financial information while maintaining procedural safeguards and privacy.

The high court observed that these established remedies are adequate for adjudicating maintenance claims and that allowing RTI-based disclosures would effectively bypass due legal process.

Balancing transparency and privacy

The judgment draws a line between the objectives of the RTI Act and individual privacy rights. While RTI is a powerful tool for ensuring accountability in government functioning, its scope does not extend to accessing personal data without a demonstrable public interest.

From a personal finance perspective, the ruling reinforces the confidentiality of income-related information. Tax filings and income disclosures are treated as sensitive data, and their protection is critical to preventing misuse or unwarranted intrusion.

Implications for couples in financial disputes

The decision is particularly relevant in the context of rising matrimonial disputes where financial transparency is often disputed. It signals that:

· Financial disclosure must happen within the framework of family or civil courts

· Legal processes, not RTI applications, are the appropriate route for accessing such information

· Privacy protections remain robust even in adversarial personal disputes

For individuals, this underscores the importance of maintaining accurate financial records and being prepared for formal disclosure if involved in legal proceedings.