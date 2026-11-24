The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed giving bank customers the ability to immediately block outgoing payments, set their own digital transaction limits and require an additional person’s approval for large transfers, as it seeks to strengthen safeguards against banking fraud. In draft directions released on November 23, the central bank proposed a “stop switch” facility, customer-controlled transaction restrictions and a Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM). The proposals aim to give customers greater control over digital banking and reduce the risk of unauthorised transactions. The draft, issued under the RBI’s Responsible Business Conduct Directions, 2025, also expands the definition of bank negligence in cases of fraudulent electronic banking transactions, potentially strengthening customer protection when banks fail to follow prescribed safeguards.

The proposed safeguards are not yet operational. They are scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2027, or earlier if banks choose to implement them, while specified changes to the definition of bank negligence will take effect from January 1, 2027.

What is “stop switch”

The mechanism will allow customers to immediately disable all customer-initiated outgoing debits from their bank accounts if they suspect fraud or believe their banking credentials have been compromised.

The RBI has defined the facility as a mechanism through which a customer can disable "all customer initiated future debits associated with her / his account(s)".

Once activated, the facility will prevent customers from initiating outgoing debit transactions, creating new payment mandates or standing instructions, and registering UPI on new third-party applications.

However, the facility will not stop incoming payments. Existing recurring payment mandates, standing instructions and bank-initiated debits, such as loan instalments or charges, will also remain outside its scope.

Customers will be able to deactivate the switch after authentication. Banks may also introduce cooling periods or additional safeguards before restoring payment facilities.

Customers can set their own digital payment limits

The RBI has proposed allowing customers to customise limits across digital payment channels, within the overall limits permitted by banks or payment system operators.

Customers will be able to set maximum amounts for individual transactions, specific beneficiaries and aggregate daily transactions through individual channels. They can also establish an overall daily limit across digital payment channels or restrict selected channels during specified time windows.

For instance, a customer could restrict payments to a particular beneficiary to Rs 20,000 a day, even if the bank permits a higher amount. Similarly, a customer could set a limit of Rs 10,000 per transaction on a particular channel.

The draft says banks must provide these controls "which may be exercised by them at their option".

Cardholders will also be able to switch domestic and international transactions on or off and set limits for ATM, point-of-sale (PoS), online and contactless transactions across debit, credit and prepaid cards, excluding gift and transit prepaid cards.

The RBI has also proposed that digital payment channels remain disabled by default when customers open new accounts. Banks will enable them only after customers provide explicit consent and complete the required authentication.

How will the trusted person Mechanism work?

Under TPM, customers can nominate an individual aged 18 or above to approve transactions exceeding a threshold set by the account holder.

The facility will be voluntary. Banks will verify the nominated individual's identity and contact details before registration. A 24-hour cooling period will apply before the mechanism is activated.

When a transaction exceeds the customer's chosen threshold, the trusted person will receive details, including the amount and beneficiary information, and will have one hour to approve it. The RBI's draft states that a transaction "shall be executed only upon the trusted person's consent". If the transaction is rejected or the person does not respond within the stipulated period, it will be declined.

The mechanism will not apply to UPI transactions, merchant payments or recurring payments through standing instructions, e-mandates and NACH mandates.

The trusted person will not gain access to the customer's account balance, investments, fixed deposits or insurance details, nor will they incur financial liability for approving or rejecting transactions.

When will the proposed safeguards take effect?

The RBI has proposed January 1, 2027, for specified changes to the definition of bank negligence, covering failures such as not implementing mandatory authentication, sending transaction alerts, providing round-the-clock fraud-reporting channels or responding promptly to fraud complaints.

The remaining safeguards are proposed to take effect from July 1, 2027, or earlier if banks decide to implement them.

The proposals could give customers more control over their accounts while making banks more accountable for lapses that facilitate fraudulent transactions.