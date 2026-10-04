Street signs: AMC bets on peers, Nifty eyes near 22,200 support level

There’s an interesting bet taking shape in Quant MF portfolios. Over the past two-three months, the asset manager has been steadily increasing its exposure to its peers. ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India AMC have now emerged among the top holdings across several of its schemes. Together, the two stocks account for nearly 20 per cent of Quant MF’s BFSI Fund and Consumption Fund. They also feature prominently in its Focused Fund, Large Cap Fund, ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Flexicap Fund and ESG Integration Strategy Fund, with each carrying over 6 per cent exposure to either of the two listed AMCs. With heightened volatility in equity markets creating fresh opportunities, it will be interesting to watch how long these AMC stocks remain among the largest holdings in the dynamically managed portfolios.

IPO spree Pauses: No big launches this week

The heightened activity in the primary market has come to a grinding halt, at least for this week, with no mainboard IPO launches. The pause comes amid the inauspicious Shradh period. According to people involved in some of the planned IPOs, select large prospective issuers are also holding back launches as they wait for more favourable market conditions to seek better valuations, people familiar with the matter said. In the midst of a muted start to October, two open IPOs have positive grey market premiums. Nityas Gems and Jewellery is up 4 per cent on the grey market, while Vishal Nirmiti is up 9 per cent.

Nifty eyes bounce near 22,200 support level