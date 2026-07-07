Sun Pharma's $11.8 bn Organon buy drives India's M&A value to 4-year high

India's dealmaking landscape in the April-June quarter was dominated by a handful of blockbuster transactions, with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. emerging as the country's largest deal of the quarter and helping merger and acquisition (M&A) activity reach its highest value in four years.

The other marquee transactions included Bharti Airtel's $2.97 billion acquisition of a 16% stake in Airtel Africa Plc, EPL Ltd's $2 billion deal involving Indovida India Pvt Ltd, VINCI Highways' $1.6 billion acquisition of Safeway Concessions' nine toll road concessions, and GMR Group's $1.05 billion stake sale in GMR Airports Holding Ltd. Together, these five transactions accounted for 69% of the total M&A value recorded during the quarter, according to an analysis by Grant Thornton.

According to Grant Thornton Bharat's Q2 2026 Dealtracker, India recorded 565 M&A and private equity (PE) transactions worth $36.3 billion during the second quarter of 2026. While overall deal volumes declined 18% sequentially, total deal values surged 127% quarter-on-quarter, driven by a small number of billion-dollar transactions.

M&A powers recovery

M&A activity emerged as the biggest driver of deal values.

The quarter witnessed 240 M&A transactions worth $27.9 billion, marking the highest quarterly M&A value since Q2 2022, when the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger was announced. Despite a 12% decline in deal volumes from the previous quarter, M&A values jumped 302% sequentially.

The report noted that five billion-dollar outbound acquisitions propelled activity, with outbound transactions accounting for 84% of the total M&A value, highlighting Indian companies' growing appetite for overseas acquisitions.

Domestic M&A, however, remained stable. While domestic deals made up 64% of M&A volumes, their aggregate value stood at $2.9 billion, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter. Inbound M&A improved to 27 deals worth $1.6 billion.

PE activity slows

Private equity investments softened during the quarter.

PE investors completed 325 deals worth $8.4 billion, reflecting a 22% decline in volumes and an 8% fall in values compared with Q1 2026. Even so, the average deal size increased as investors focused on fewer but larger transactions.

Among PE transactions, the biggest was the $1.64 billion investment in Rajasthan Royals, followed by the $1 billion investment in Nxtra Data Ltd by a consortium comprising Bharti Airtel, Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital. Other notable deals included investments in Aditya Birla Capital, Mindspace Business Parks REIT's acquisition of Radial IT Park, and KreditBee's funding round.

The report also noted mixed trends in public markets. IPO activity softened to 11 listings raising $1.1 billion, while Qualified Institutional Placements gained momentum with 16 issuances raising USD 2.3 billion, reflecting stronger reliance on secondary fundraising during the quarter.

Sector highlights:

• Retail and Consumer led deal volumes with 95 transactions, followed by IT & ITES (80 deals) and Banking & Financial Services (62 deals).

• Pharma, Healthcare & Biotech emerged as the top sector by value, recording USD 13.7 billion, driven by the landmark Sun Pharmaceutical–Organon transaction.

• Manufacturing followed with $3.5 billion in deal value, supported by a significant increase in large-ticket transactions.

• Telecom recorded $3.0 billion, driven by a marquee cross-border transaction.

• Infrastructure Management contributed $2.9 billion, reflecting strong momentum in strategic infrastructure investments.

“India’s deal activity in Q2 2026 reflects a clear divergence - while deal volumes moderated, deal values rose significantly. Deal values were driven by strategic outbound M&A which demonstrates growing confidence among Indian companies in pursuing global expansions. In contrast, domestic and private equity activity remained stable or moderated, indicating a more measured investment environment in the context of global uncertainties," said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.